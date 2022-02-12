Cohen switches from Carlin to Jenzer for second F3 season

Jenzer Motorsport have kicked off their 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship driver announcements by welcoming second-year driver Ido Cohen to the team.

The 20-year-old Israeli driver took a best finish of 12th in his rookie 2021 season with Carlin Buzz Racing, and was unlucky not to score points in a team which only did so in Barcelona and Spielberg.

While Team Principal Trevor Carlin has promised “a bit of a restructure”, Cohen clearly felt his prospects were better at the Swiss team after testing with Jenzer on the third day at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia in November.

His single-seater career began in the 2018 Italian and ADAC Formula 4 Championships, both won in 2021 by F3 rival-to-be and Ferrari Driver Academy prospect, Ollie Bearman.

Cohen stayed in both series’ for a second season in 2019, finishing sixth in the Italian standings and 13th in Germany, won by Dennis Hauger and Theo Pourchaire respectively.

Two podiums in the 2020 Euroformula Open Championship took him to seventh overall, and yielded a move to Carlin Buzz Racing in the 2021 FIA F3 Championship.

“I am really happy to join the Jenzer Motorsport family,” he said.

“I drove with the team in Valencia and it was a really good experience.

“The people there were very professional, so with the team’s capabilities and the experience I already have in the championship, I am confident I can achieve good results.

“I am excited and looking forward to driving in Bahrain.”

“At the official FIA F3 post-season test days in Valencia last Autumn, Ido got into our car for the first time,” Jenzer Motorsport Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added.

“We immediately felt that we could work very well together and are pleased that Ido decided to join our team for his second season in FIA F3.

“We are sure that we will have a good co-operation and a successful championship ahead of us together.”