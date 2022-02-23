Formula Regional European Championship

Arden Finalise 2022 FRECA Line-up with Signings of Dürksen and Barrichello

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Arden Motorsport have finalised their 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine line-up by signing Joshua Dürksen and Eduardo Barrichello to race alongside the already confirmed Noel León.

Paraguayan racer Dürksen steps up to FRECA having raced in the Italian Formula 4 championship in 2021, and he was twice a race winner as he finished sixth in the final standings.  He also has previous race winning experience in racing in the ADAC and UAE F4 championships.

Dürksen says he is delighted to be progressing his career into Formula 3 machinery for the first time with Arden Motorsport, and the eighteen-year-old is proud to be taking the Paraguayan flag around with him to such historic circuits as Spa-Francorchamps and Monaco.

“I am very happy to be taking a step forward in my career with the Arden motorsport team,” said Dürksen.  “Competing in this category is a new opportunity to advance my personal long-term project road to F1 and I think we took the right step since the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine is a very competitive category where I will race on incredible circuits like Spa Francorchamps and Monaco.

“It is also very special for me since I will be taking with me the Paraguayan flag to unique and new places. It will be historic for my country and a great pride for myself. I will do everything in my power to meet the expectations for all the support I am receiving from the fans, which excites and inspires me to do my best in this very special year.

“I would like to thank God, my family, my team, and my fans for making this a reality.”

Barrichello joins Arden having competed in FRECA in 2021 with JD Motorsport.  The Brazilian failed to score points in what was JD Motorsport’s final year in the category before handing their entry over to Trident.

The twenty-year-old son of former Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello is confident that his 2022 campaign can be significantly better than his rookie season, and he has thanked Arden for giving him the opportunity.

“I am very happy to race with Arden Motorsport in 2022,” said Barrichello.  “I can’t wait for the season to start.

“We had a very productive training session at the Red Bull Ring and we quickly bonded, which made me feel confident. I feel that I am privileged to have the opportunity to compete in a top tier championship with a competitive team.

“I am very grateful to Toyota Gazoo Racing and XP Investimentos for believing in the project and to my father for his support in making me pursue this dream”

Eduardo Barrichello moves to Arden in 2022 – Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine
