Baptiste Joins FA Racing, Armanni Signs with Monolite Racing for 2022 FRECA Season

Nicolás Baptiste has become FA Racing’s first confirmed driver for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, while Monolite Racing have also confirmed their first driver in Pietro Armanni.

Sixteen-year-old Colombian Baptiste has stepped up to FRECA after a season and a half racing in Formula 4, and he is excited for the year ahead with Fernando Alonso’s team having tested with FA Racing at the end of last year.

Baptiste ran with the team in tests at the Red Bull Ring, Spa-Francorchamps, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Circuit Paul Ricard and the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.

“I’m really happy to join FA Racing for my first year in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine,” said Baptiste. “I worked well with the team during testing and can’t wait for the season to get going!”

FA Racing’s Paul Antony has welcomed the young Colombian to the team, which is expected to be a three-car effort for the 2022 season.

It’s a delight to welcome Nicolás to our team,” said Antony. “He has done well in his first full season of Formula 4 and is ready for his promotion to the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

“It was great to work with him in the winter tests, and I look forward to a solid first season together.”

Armanni Joins Monolite Racing

Armanni is another driver stepping up from Formula 4 in 2022, and he will race with Monolite Racing, who are aiming to become a three-car outfit this year after running only two cars for much of 2021.

The Italian raced in the Italian Formula 4 full-time last year after debuting in the championship for two rounds in 2020, but now he moves up to FRECA with Monolite Racing after testing with DR Formula in testing.

“I am thrilled to join this extremely professional team after completing two test days together in Barcelona,” said Armanni. “I immediately found great chemistry with the staff and the car.

“After a season in Formula 4, where I grew up professionally, I will step up to Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, a very competitive championship. I am sure I can achieve some excellent results with hard work and with the help of the team, as they have gained crucial experience over the last few years.

“I want to thank Monolite Racing for the opportunity, my manager, and my sponsors. A challenging year awaits us, and I will give my best to achieve my goals.”