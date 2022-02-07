BTCC race winner Lloyd joins Ingram at EXCELR8 Motorsport for 2022 season

BTCC race winner, Dan Lloyd has announced his next move in the championship by signing with EXCELR8 Motorsport to return for the 2022 season with a new team.

It is a second consecutive full season for Lloyd who teams up with Tom Ingram, title contender and two-time Independents’ champion to form aspirations of his own for a Drivers’ title tilt in the Hyundai i30 N Fastback.

In an ageing Vauxhall Astra, he showed his potential claiming four podium placings in 2021 after a tricky start to the season and after signing with his new team, the only way is up for the Huddersfield based driver.

“I’m very excited to announce that I’m joining EXCELR8 for 2022,” said Lloyd. “Although I’ve been involved in the BTCC for a number of years, 2021 marked my first opportunity to really show my full potential across the season, and between some great race results and growing my network of partners, it was probably one of my most successful years in motorsport.

“My main goal for the 2022 campaign is to become a more consistent front-runner, and I feel that EXCELR8 has the full package to help me to achieve this. I’m hoping to learn as much as I can from the team and as quickly as possible transfer that into results on the track. It’s going to be great to have Tom [Ingram] as a team-mate and to be able to lean on his experience whilst getting used to the new car.

“Although we enjoyed a hugely successful season in 2021, in a series as competitive as the BTCC, you can’t afford to stand still and have to constantly look for ways to improve,” added Team Owner Justina Williams. “Bringing Dan into the team alongside Tom as we prepare for the start of the new hybrid era adds further strength to our driver line-up, and we’re confident that he will be able to help us work towards our goals for the year ahead.



“Dan is clearly a quick driver as his results in both the BTCC and elsewhere have shown, but he also has a strong understanding of what is required from a racing programme in a commercial sense. We look forward to working with him to make a success of 2022 both on, and off, the track.”