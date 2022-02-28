Crees set for BTCC return with Power Maxed Racing for 2022 season

Michael Crees will make his return to the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for the 2022 season with Power Maxed Racing in an exciting move for one of the most popular drivers on the grid of recent seasons.

The 38-year-old from Broadstairs, Kent was all set to participate in the 2021 BTCC season after winning the Jack Sears Trophy in 2020 at the wheel of a Honda Civic Type R for the BTC Racing squad but at the eleventh hour, they split much to the dismay of Crees and also his legion of fans.

He went on to compete in the Formula 1 supporting Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup before the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to his racing all together.

But now he will return in the Hybrid powered Vauxhall Astra ran by the Adam Weaver squad with Crees’ destination a source of great rumour during the off season after he announced early on that he had secured a drive.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be back in the BTCC, so glad to finally get a deal done! We obviously intended to continue in touring cars last year but it didn’t quite go to plan, but I’m hungrier than ever, now I have been abroad racing the best in the world on tracks like Monaco. I’m aiming for a strong season in the Vauxhall Astra and have been speaking to the team over the last few years, but never quite managed to get the deal across the line – now we have finally done that,” said Crees on the move.



“Obviously, I wouldn’t be on the grid without my amazing sponsors and the support team I have built around me, Vince, Paul, Tony and Diana, so a huge a huge thank you goes to all of them for their continued assistance. I simply couldn’t do this without the support of my wife Jodie and our two amazing children Hugo and Bonnie, as they have put up with a lot of phone calls and ups and downs but glad we can focus on the job in hand now and all enjoy it!



“The Astra is a new car for me to get adjusted to, and there are obviously differences this year with the introduction of hybrid power, but I’m confident we can put together a successful season with the guys at Power Maxed Racing and we’re all looking forward to the challenge.”

Adam Weaver, Power Maxed Racing Team Principal said: “We’re really pleased to finally get Michael in our car, and we have been interested in him for a few years now. He’s a great friend of the team, and has proved himself to be a great character on the BTCC stage and universally liked by all. I’m sure he will make the garage a fun place to be, and that we can help him develop and secure the results we know he is capable of.”