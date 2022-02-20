Fluxá Signs for R-ace GP, Dufek Complete’s Van Amersfoort Racing Line-up

Lorenzo Fluxá will remain in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2022 and will race with race-winning outfit R-ace GP.

The seventeen-year-old Spaniard has been competing with R-ace GP in the Formula Regional Asian Championship in recent weeks and picked up a best finish of second place in race two of the first weekend in Abu Dhabi, and he will now race with the squad in FRECA.

Fluxá failed to score any points in his rookie FRECA season in 2021 whilst racing for Van Amersfoort Racing, but the young Spaniard is hopeful of a much better 2022 campaign, particularly on the back of a competitive FRAC campaign.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with R-ace GP this year,” said Fluxá, who joins the already confirmed Gabriel Bortoleto at the French squad.

“For the last couple of years the team has had great results in the championship and I can’t wait to start working with them and achieve as much success as we can.”

Dufek Continues with Van Amersfoort Racing

Dufek is another seventeen-year-old who is moving up to Formula 3 machinery in 2022, with the Austrian/Swiss racer completing Van Amersfoort Racing’s line-up.

He raced for Van Amersfoort Racing in 2021 in both the Italian and ADAC Formula 4 championships, ending sixth overall in the Italian series and seventh overall in the German championship. He scored one win across the thirty-six races he competed in across the two categories last year.

And Dufek is hopeful the experience he gained with the team last year will benefit him as he steps up to FRECA for the first time where he will partner the already confirmed Kas Haverkort and Levente Révész.

“Being able to continue my career with Van Amersfoort Racing is an absolute highlight for me,” said Dufek. “We had an incredible year together, covering two extremely tough championships in one season.

“I have learned so much during that year, both on- and off-track, so I am really happy to be able to keep progressing with VAR this year. Even though I know the driving characteristics won’t be similar due to the use of different technique and tyres, I enjoy the opportunity to get familiar with the Formula Regional car during the Asian rounds.

“I feel extremely ready to attack the new season together with VAR. As last year, I know it will be a tough season with lots to learn, but I am confident that we’ll do well!”