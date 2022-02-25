MDK Motorsports set for Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Sprint Challenge seasons

There will be a new name on the grid for the start of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Porsche Sprint Challenge North America seasons as MDK Motorsports joins the series’.

The team will run out of the former Meyer Shank Racing workshop in Central Ohio by team owner and racing driver, Mark Kvamme alongside his wife and team CEO, Megan Kvamme.

Mark Kvamme will bring his experience from running a successful KTM Supercross factory team for five seasons before he switched to sports cars, taking part in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo, in addition to the top-tier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, including a podium finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2017.

“After pursuing my passion for off-road motorcycles into the KTM Factory Supercross and Motorcross race team, I decided to pursue my own racing career in 2014,” said Mark Kvamme.

“I have had the pleasure to race in almost every sports car category in the United States, and after seeing multiple teams on and off track, I have decided to take the best attributes of each team that I have raced with and create a factory level race experience for the amateur driver.”

While drivers are set to be confirmed, MDK Motorsports are set to enter multiple cars across the two one-make series and are evaluating other options for the upcoming year.

Megan Kvamme added, “Mark and I decided to start a racing team that will revolutionise the historic ‘gentleman racing’ experience. In addition to the factory-level offerings of MDK, we look forward to welcoming women drivers and increasing engagement for women partners and family members as well.”

Added Kvamme, “We’ve seen what the best teams around the world are doing, and we want to bring that to our drivers here in America.”

