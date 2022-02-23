Mercedes Junior Aron Continues with Prema Racing for 2022 FRECA Season

Estonian racer Paul Aron has completed Prema Racing’s Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine line-up for the 2022 season.

The eighteen-year-old remains with the team that took him to third place in the standings last year, with Aron taking two victories at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello as well as five further podium finishes.

Aron, who is a part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s young driver programme, says he is eager to improve on what he achieved in 2021 and is bidding to become FRECA champion this time around.

“I’m very glad to announce that I will be joining PREMA Racing for another year in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine,” said Aron, who will join Swede Dino Beganovic and Colombian Sebastián Montoya in the team in 2022.

“We had a great run last year, but the job is not finished. It is now time to finish it.”

Rene Rosin, the Team Principal at Prema Racing, says the team will benefit from Aron’s experience as he pushes into the new season. He cannot wait for the year to start, with the first round coming at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza at the end of April, feeling he has a strong line-up that can fight for the title in 2022.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with Paul for 2022 and we are sure that the team will greatly benefit from his experience,” said Rosin. “We have known him for quite a while now, and he merged with the team really well.

“I think we have a promising and well-sorted team in our hands, and we cannot wait for the action to start.”