Parker Kligerman reveals rest of 2022 Truck schedule

After finishing fifth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Parker Kligerman and his #75 Henderson Motorsports team will run twelve more races in 2022. On Monday, he revealed his full Truck schedule which includes all three road course rounds and four playoff races, though he will obviously be ineligible for the championship as he is doing thirteen of twenty-two dates.

Being a part-owner of Lime Rock Park and IMSA reporter for NBC when not racing, it makes sense for Kligerman to run the trio of road races at Circuit of the Americas on 26 March, Sonoma Raceway on 11 June, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on 9 July. In eleven starts in 2021, his best finish of fifth came at Watkins Glen International, while his highest Xfinity Series run was third at Road America in 2013. Sonoma and Mid-Ohio are new to the Truck schedule, though Kligerman has two Cup Series starts at the former and one in Xfinity at the latter. He finished thirteenth in the inaugural Truck race at COTA.

Between COTA and Sonoma, he will race at Martinsville Speedway (7 April) and Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt (16 April). He scored top tens in both events last year. May will have Darlington Raceway on the 6th and Charlotte Motor Speedway on the 27th, and he scored a fifth at the former in 2021.

After Sonoma is Nashville Superspeedway on 24 June. Kligerman was present at the track’s final Truck race in 2011, finishing fifth before it fell silent for a decade and returning in 2021, where he was seventeenth.

The four playoff races begin with Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on 29 July. Like Nashville, Kligerman raced there in its last Truck event in 2011, where he ended in thirteenth. Bristol’s concrete surface on 15 September is Kligerman’s next stop, where he finished second in 2012 and twenty-first last season. Talladega Superspeedway on 1 October was the site of Kligerman’s two Truck victories in 2012 and 2017. He has not raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his final stop on 22 October, since 2019 where he was tenth.

“These are our intended races because as always it’s subject to sponsorship, our fleet of trucks, my schedule & most importantly if we feel like we can win,” commented Kligerman. He has raced part-time for Henderson since 2016.