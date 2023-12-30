Ty Dillon returning to Truck Series with Rackley WAR in 2024

The last time Ty Dillon was a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-timer, he was a 21-year-old prospect looking to climb the NASCAR ladder. Eleven years later, now in his early thirties, he has returned to the series as the driver of the #25 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Rackley WAR.

Dillon raced for the Truck Series championship in 2012 and 2013 for his grandfather’s Richard Childress Racing, winning three races. He won 2012 Rookie of the Year after finishing fourth in points, then was the 2013 runner-up to Matt Crafton before graduating to the now-Xfinity Series in 2014. In the decade since, he only made sporadic returns to the Trucks with eleven starts from 2014 to 2021 including five top-ten finishes and a second at Atlanta in 2015. His most recent race was a twenty-fifth at the 2021 season finale in Phoenix for Bret Holmes Racing.

“I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me,” Dillon said. “I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season. Rackley WAR has built a solid foundation and it’s an honour to be a part of taking them to the winning level they want to be at. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity and ready to get started in Daytona.”

He spent three seasons in the Xfinity Series, placing top five in points each time, before graduating to the Cup Series in 2017. He was a mainstay with Germain Racing before their shutdown after the 2020 season, then bounced between three different teams in as many years. His most recent campaign was a thirty-second in the 2023 standings for Spire Motorsports before being replaced by Carson Hocevar.

Dillon is Rackley WAR’s third full-time driver since their formation in 2021. He replaces Matt DiBenedetto, who won his and the team’s first race at Talladega in 2022 and made the 2023 playoffs but was released with just three races remaining. Chandler Smith, Trevor Bayne, and Stefan Parsons each made a start following DiBenedetto’s departure. Others to race the #25 include the team’s previous full-timer Timothy Peters, Josh Berry, Brett Moffitt, and team co-owner Willie Allen.

“Ty’s exceptional talent is a perfect fit for our team as we elevate our engineering and technological capabilities to new heights,” said Allen. “We’re investing in cutting-edge technology and innovative engineering to ensure Ty has one the most competitive trucks on the track. This season marks a new chapter for our team. We’re ready to showcase our progress and for a championship run. We look forward to making this season the new benchmark in our racing history.”