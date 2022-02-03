Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Record breaker Sherwood back for 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign

Credit: Dan Bathie / Jakob Ebrey Photography

Following on from his record-breaking third-straight Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am class title, Justin Sherwood will be returning to the series as he looks to add further to his impressive tally of victories.

Sherwood has an impressive record in Porsche racing, along with his titles in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Am class in Carrera Cup GB, he also claimed the Pro-Am 1 title in 2014 and the year before secured the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge GB championship.

Over the seven seasons in Carrera Cup GB, Sherwood has taken part in 112 races, taking 30 victories and finishing on the podium in 68.75% of those races.

The 48-year old will return to the series with Team Parker once again in the Am class, this time in the new ‘Type 992’ 911 GT3 Cup car.

“It will be an interesting experience as we get to grips with the new 992-style 911 GT3 Cup car this season. It’s a fresh start for everyone so it should be tough, but fun out on track,” said Sherwood.

“I’ve only had a handful of laps in the car when Porsche brought it to a test day at Silverstone. It looks like a great bit of kit and Team Parker Racing ran it in the Porsche Supercup last year, so they will be on top of it straight away and I have no doubt that we can hit the ground running.

“It’s great to be back with Team Parker Racing once more. I’ve known Stuart and the team for a long while and it remains a great atmosphere with a strong work ethic and we have lots of fun, so it is an enjoyable environment in which to go motor racing.”

