Santiago Ramos Moves to Formula Regional Europe for 2022 Season with KIC Motorsport

Santiago Ramos has been announced as KIC Motorsport’s second confirmed driver for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

Just days after signing Francesco Braschi, the Finnish team has signed eighteen-year-old Ramos for their second car, with a third driver yet be announced for the final seat.

Ramos has been racing in Spanish and Italian Formula 4 since stepping into single seaters for the first time, but 2022 will mark his first-time racing at Formula 3 level, a step he feels he is more than ready for.

“I’m very excited in competing with KIC Motorsport for the upcoming season,” said Ramos. “In December 2021 we had excellent winter tests with the team and since then it was clear for me that KIC Motorsport was the best choice to develop my career.

“In tests I felt excellent chemistry with all the mechanics, engineers and team principal Petri Lappalainen and therefore I strongly feel that we will push ourselves forward in order to make a great season together.”

Sampo Suonsilta, the Team Chief Engineer at KIC Motorsport, says Ramos made a strong comeback during the 2021 season in Formula 4 after injuring his back early in the year, and the pace he showed in the tests made it an easy decision to sign the Mexican for the 2022 FRECA season.

“We’re very happy to sign Santiago Ramos for season 2022 to KIC Motorsport,” said Suonsilta. “In first half of the season 2021 he injured his back and therefore he was forced to skip events.

“However after the recovery in second half of the season he made superb comeback with strong pace and after showing his talent in tests which were taken place in December 2021 we shared our common goals.

“Therefore we’re more than happy to welcome him as a part of KIC Motorsport family.”