Tramnitz, Bilinski & Fornaroli to Form Trident’s FRECA Line-up in 2022

Trident Motorsport have announced three drivers for their first Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, with Tim Tramnitz, Roman Bilinski and Leonardo Fornaroli all signing for the Italian outfit for 2022.

Seventeen-year-old Tramnitz steps up from racing in the German ADAC F4 and Italian F4 Championships in 2021 where he finished second in both, with five wins coming in the former and four wins in the latter championship.

And Tramnitz is delighted to be moving up to FRECA with Trident in 2022, and he believes the team will get the best out of him during his rookie campaign in Formula 3 machinery.

“I’m really happy to compete with Trident in FRECA this year,” said Tramnitz. “For me and for the team it’s a new challenge in this series and I’m so proud to be part of that story.

“The team has such a big history and so much experience and for me it is a big opportunity to learn and to get the best out of me. I had such a warm welcome from the team and I’m confident that we can achieve a lot together this year.

“Of course, I can’t wait for it to start.”

Bilinski is another seventeen-year-old making the jump up, with the British/Polish racer stepping up having raced in the British GB3 Championship in 2021.

Bilinski took three wins last year at Spa-Francorchamps, Snetterton and Oulton Park, and despite joining the grid midway through the season, he was able to take seventh tin the final standings.

“I am proud to be joining Trident,” said Bilinski. “Testing seemed to be strong with the team, so I can’t wait to get started for this season.

“We will all be working hard together to be best prepared as possible. I would like to thank Maurizio Salvadori for giving me this opportunity.”

Fornaroli makes it a hat trick of seventeen-year-olds at Trident after also impressing in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, where in 2021 he claimed one win, seven podiums, two pole positions and three fastest laps on his way to fifth in the standings.

The Italian has also thanked Team Owner Maurizio Salvadori for the opportunity to step up to Formula 3 machinery for the first time.

“The deal with Trident Motorsport is a great opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to be back on track and continue the work we started at the end of 2021,” said Fornaroli. “I’m working every day in the gym and with the simulator to be as ready as I can and achieve the best possible results.

“I want to thank Maurizio Salvadori and all the team for having welcomed with so much enthusiasm and determination.”