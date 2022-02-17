Vidales completes Campos FIA F3 line-up for 2022

Campos Racing will have two Spanish drivers in its FIA Formula 3 Championship roster in 2022, as the team announced David Vidales on Thursday (17 February).

He joins 2020 US Formula 4 champion Hunter Yeany and Josep Maria Marti at the Spanish team, Marti having finished third in the Spanish F4 Championship in 2021.

Last season was a positive one for Vidales. In only his second year in car racing, he won one race and took three podiums with PREMA Powerteam in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

That season followed a race-winning debut year in the Formula Renault Eurocup, winning once and taking six podiums to finish sixth in the standings as Victor Martins took the title.

He impressed during the post-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, finishing in the top ten twice on the second day with Campos.

“It’s an honour for me to become part of the team founded by the late Adrian Campos, the man who, together with my manager Salvatore Gandolfo, helped me in my first steps in single-seater driving,” Vidales said.

“Also, I am very proud to join a Spanish team and I can’t wait to start working with them to aim for wins in the 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship!”

Team Principal Adrián Campos added, “I would like to welcome David as a new Campos Racing driver. He is a very competitive driver who got his first taste of single-seater racing with us. We all know his real potential and how well he is able to perform.

“Whenever we have the opportunity to work with Spanish talents, we definitely do it. Our goal this season is to hoist the Spanish flag at the top of the podium as often as possible.”