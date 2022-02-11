Williams Racing Extend The Financial Times Partnership In Multi-Year Deal

With their 2022 launch only a matter of days away, Williams Racing have announced a multi-year deal with The Financial Times, extending their current partnership.

The partnership which is now entering its third year, has proved to be successful for both parties. Williams and The Financial Times have both seen their visibility grow amongst global and influential audiences.

The renewal will see the return of exclusive in-person events across the globe throughout the racing calendar at Williams, which will bring the world of Formula One to life for The Financial Times key commercial partners. As part of the new deal, the Financial Times will also have a presence in Williams’ new digital fan engagement platform.

The Financial Times logo will remain on the team’s Formula One cars in the upcoming season and will be moving from its current placement to the front wing end plate inside.

James Bower, Commercial Director at Williams Racing, is extremely pleased that the partnership has been extended.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with the FT for a multi-year agreement. They have been a trusted and valuable partner and, as Williams and Formula 1 enter an exciting new era from 2022 onwards, it’s great to have them on board to continue to work together and pursue new opportunities, particularly in the digital space.”



David Buttle, Commercial Marketing and Policy Director at The Financial Times, is very excited that the company get to be a part of Williams journey into the new era of Formula 1.

“It’s hugely exciting to be extending our partnership with Williams in this new era for the team and the sport. We’ve achieved a lot together over the last three years and have big plans for deepening our collaboration, bringing together our assets and growing our audience and commercial reach collectively.”