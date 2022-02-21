Williams Racing powers up with Duracell partnership

Williams Racing has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with one of the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries, specialty cells and rechargeables, Duracell.

The two companies will engage in a number of high-profile marketing initiatives, including TV commercials, esports and activation at several Grands Prix, starting with the Miami Grand Prix in May.

“I am so proud of this partnership between Williams and Duracell, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence they have put in us. Having their name on the side of our car is a personal highlight for me, as my nickname for 30 years has been Duracell – because I never run out of energy. I am very much looking forward to our work together,” said Jost Capito, Team Principal and CEO for Williams Racing.

James Bower, Commercial Director for Williams Racing, added, “We are immensely proud to be partnering with a globally-recognised brand such as Duracell. Our announcement is a testament to all the hard work the team has done in 2021, how we have developed our commercial proposition and the growth of our sport, particularly in North America.”

The Duracell branding will also feature prominently on the Williams car, team kit and race suits of Williams Race Drivers, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

“We’re pleased to partner with Williams Racing and are looking forward to seeing the team move back up the grid,” said Ramon Velutini, Chief Marketing Officer & President, Duracell. “Our shared passion for performance, a focus on winning and commitment to excellence in engineering made working with the Williams team a natural fit for our brand.

“Williams, like Duracell, understands that “good enough” is never enough. I am thrilled that they are using our latest technology to power their critical devices on race day.”