Brumos returns to competition with Pikes Peak entry

The iconic Brumos livery will be returning to competition on a Porsche at the 2022 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June.

David Donohue will be behind the wheel of a Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport which will be adorned with the famous Brumos 59 red, white, and blue livery, marking the return of the brand to competition for the first time since 2013.

“Racing for Brumos has been a highlight of my career that I look back on with pride,” said Donohue. “I feel humbled to play a role in bringing back the number 59 to such a special race and its milestone running.”

Donohue’s return with Brumos writes another chapter in their history together. Pikes Peak will be his one-hundred and twentieth race driving for the team, in a career that includes a win at the 24 hours of Daytona in 2009, adding to Brumos previous three victorie in 1973, 1975, and 1978.

Following the retirement of Brumos in 2013, the Jacksonville-based dealership was sold in 2016, giving way to the Brumos Collection, which opened in 2020 to the public. The collection is a a 35,000 sq. ft. interactive experience which “pays homage to to history and significance of automotive innovation, from open-wheel Indy racers to celebrating Brumos and Porsche dominance.”

“When we opened our collection in 2020, I was asked if we would ever race again,” said Dano Davis, Founder of the Brumos Collection. “Only two years later – and on the tail-end of a global pandemic – we’re taking on a storied, historic race with David as our driver. From the collection to the track, the iconic 59 will now once again fly.”

“The plan is to have BBI Autosport prepare the car for Brumos in May and work on the setup as they have done for me the last two years,” said Donohue.

“They are familiar with the unique challenge the mountain presents. With support from Porsche of the Main Line in Philadelphia and Porsche Colorado Springs, who have helped over the last several years, it feels like a Porsche Family effort. I’ll be running the Yokohama Advan race tires again, so there is a lot of familiarity in the program. Being back in Brumos colors is just unbelievably exciting for me, beyond words.”

