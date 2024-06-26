Pikes Peak

Romain Dumas overcomes early issue to win fifth Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Credit: Ford Performance

Romain DumasPikes Peak International Hill Climb started with a near disaster when his Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck came to a sudden halt with an electrical issue. It ended with his fifth crown.

Despite the truck suddenly stopping and adding roughly twenty-six seconds to his time, Dumas was able to restart the vehicle before proceeding. Although this prevented him from setting the best possible time up the highway, he still managed to be the only driver in the field to set a time below nine minutes. He previously claimed the 2014 and 2016 to 2018 editions, but 2024 was his first with Ford.

“Everything about this event is a challenge because it is unlike any other form of racing, you only have one shot,” Dumas stated. “We faced a challenge early on but that only gave me more determination to make up the lost time in the rest of the run.”

The F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is an electric vehicle developed by Ford Design and STARD Advanced Research and Development. It is capable of 1,600 horsepower from three LMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide) batteries and over 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 miles per hour (93.20 km/h). Prior to the hillclimb, Dumas smashed the qualifying record with a time of 3:32.831, surpassing that set by its predecessor SuperVan 4.2 of 3:39.939 in 2023.

FIA European Hill Climb Champion Christian Merli finished second in his Pikes Peak début, driving a Wolf Aurobay GB 08 in the Unlimited class.

“To be honest I’d hoped to do better even though it was my first time both on the track and with the 380-hp Wolf,” said Merli. “In this month of testing we always did the track in three separate sections and only on race day did we run it in one go. I am very moved. I’ve been here for a month and I take first place in the Unlimited category and second overall on my debut in what is a crazy race. I was afraid of making a mistake and I tried to keep everything under control. I am really happy.”

World Rally Championship driver Dani Sordo rounded out the overall podium in his Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. Like Dumas, a fellow rally raid part-timer, Sordo’s vehicle is an electric vehicle; the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec produces more 37 horsepower than its production counterpart. Randy Pobst also raced one, while Ron Zaras took part in the production version. Paul Dallenbach was originally scheduled to race one of his own but withdrew due to injuries sustained in practice.

IndyCar and IMSA veteran Katherine Legge finished twenty-seventh overall and fifth in the Time Attack 1 class in her first Pikes Peak. Her car, an Acura Integra Type S DE5, is based on the Type S sport compact.

Overall results

FinishNumberDriverClassVehicleTotal TimeMargin
1150Romain DumasPikes Peak Open2024 Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck8:53.553Leader
2313Christian MerliUnlimited2024 Wolf Aurobay GB08 2.0 HP9:04.454+ 10.921
3198Dani SordoExhibition2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec9:30.852+ 37.319
423Cole PowelsonOpen Wheel2021 Sierra Alpha9:33.222+ 39.689
525Don WickstrumUnlimited2016 Axel Riley Ave LMP39:40.512+ 46.979
617Jimmy FordPikes Peak Open2017 Ford Mustang9:40.660+ 47.127
7911David DonohueTime Attack 12014 Porsche 911 Turbo R9:49.429+ 55.896
849Randy PobstExhibition2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec9:55.551+ 1:02.180
935Duncan CowperUnlimited1998 Dax Pikes Peak Cowper Special10:03.973+ 1:10.440
108Henry HillUnlimited2021 Wolf GB08 F110:07.787+ 1:14.254
1165Rodney O’MaleyOpen Wheel2018 O’Maley Special Spec VIII10:15.446+ 1:21.913
1269Yuri KouznetsovOpen Wheel2014 Apexocet10:19.245+ 1:25.712
1372Dominick TapiaUnlimited2008 Mitsubishi Evo X10:20.479+ 1:26.946
1422Laura HayesPikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama2022 Toyota Supra GT410:20.487+ 1:26.954
1577Nuno CaetanoPikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport10:23.034+ 1:29.504
1629Brett DickieUnlimited2001 Honda S200010:27.940+ 1:34.407
17178Tom TangUnlimited2002 BMW M310:31.372+ 1:37.839
1850Kathryn MeadTime Attack 12022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport10:37.010+ 1:43.477
1996Andy KingsleyUnlimited2002 Porsche 911 GT-R Pikes Peak10:38.061+ 1:44.528
2037Jerome FranceTime Attack 12011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS10:44.501+ 1:50.968
21429Scott CrouchTime Attack 12014 Subaru WRX10:46.133+ 1:52.600
22137Ethan HunterPikes Peak Open2013 Port City Stock Car10:47.501+ 1:53.968
23117Trevor AweidaPikes Peak Open1984 Audi 400010:48.402+ 1:54.869
2466Dan AweidaPikes Peak Open2012 Ford Mustang BOSS 302S10:48.870+ 1:55.337
25212Matus HuskaPikes Peak Open2010 Audi TTs10:49.233+ 1:55.700
2613Ron ZarasExhibition2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N10:49.267+ 1:55.734
2793Katherine LeggeTime Attack 12024 Acura Integra Type S DE510:51.359+ 1:57.826
2821Gardner NicholsExhibition2024 Rivian R1T10:53.883+ 2:00.350
29888Raymund GuerreroTime Attack 12019 Porsche GT2RS Clubsport10:56.848+ 2:03.315
3099Robb HollandPikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport10:56.880+ 2:03.347
31146Robert DahmPikes Peak Open1993 Mazda RX-711:04.797+ 2:11.264
3216Christopher BeckerPikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama2024 Mustang GT4 (S650)11:06.202+ 2:12.669
33281Zachary SoberTime Attack 12013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI11:14.233+ 2:20.700
3458Philippe MarionTime Attack 12017 Porsche 991 Cup11:23.094+ 2:29.561
352David HacklPikes Peak Open1983 Audi Quattro11:28.198+ 2:34.665
3619Earl O’MaleyOpen Wheel2015 O’Maley Special Spec IV11:30.523+ 2:36.990
37125Jeremy LowderPikes Peak Open2019 Chevrolet Camaro11:31.622+ 2:38.890
3841Paul HubersPikes Peak Open2023 Acura Integra11:40.736+ 2:47.203
39197Kendall SamuelUnlimited2000 Subaru GC811:46.875+ 2:53.342
40122Ben RyanTime Attack 12013 Audi TTRS11:51.124+ 2:57.591
4178Kash SinghPikes Peak Open2017 Ford Mustang GT11:53.409+ 2:59.876
42107Mary BarkerUnlimited2000 Subaru Impreza GC812:20.556+ 3:27:23
43831Satoshi YagiPikes Peak Open1990 Toyota Startlet GT12:31.200+ 3:37.667
44867Rick LindPikes Peak Open1967 Chevrolet C-1012:31.257+ 3:37.724
45250Chris du BoisTime Attack 12010 Nissan GTR12:32.938+ 3:39.405
4610Laszlo KeskenyPikes Peak Open1986 Audi 400012:57.142+ 4:03.609
47132Chris JohnsonUnlimited1991 Nissan Skyline GTR15:45.707+ 6:52.174
48269Shawn BassettUnlimited1972 Datsun 240zDNFN/A
4988Spencer SteeleOpen Wheel1994 PVA Peak SpecialDNFN/A
5083Ryan CheekOpen Wheel2021 American X Kart Cross KartDNFN/A
519Jay EstererUnlimited2023 Empire WraithDNFN/A
5271Dan ObergUnlimited2018 Volkswagen Polo RXDNFN/A
5392Loni UnserPikes Peak Open2015 Porsche GT3 Turbo CupDNFN/A
5428Dan NovembreUnlimited2013 Wolf GB08S TC SpecialDNFN/A
5518Codie VahsholtzOpen Wheel2013 Ford OpenDNFN/A
5626Bruce JouannyUnlimited2024 Quarkus P3 Pikes PeakDNFN/A
5724David MeyerOpen Wheel2017 O’Maley Open WheelDNFN/A
586Jim Hall IITime Attack 12019 Porsche 991.2 Cup GT3DNFN/A
5911Jeff ZwartPikes Peak Open1997 Porsche CarreraDNFN/A
6076Jack PenleyPikes Peak Open2004 Volkswagen R32DNFN/A
