Romain Dumas overcomes early issue to win fifth Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Romain Dumas‘ Pikes Peak International Hill Climb started with a near disaster when his Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck came to a sudden halt with an electrical issue. It ended with his fifth crown.
Despite the truck suddenly stopping and adding roughly twenty-six seconds to his time, Dumas was able to restart the vehicle before proceeding. Although this prevented him from setting the best possible time up the highway, he still managed to be the only driver in the field to set a time below nine minutes. He previously claimed the 2014 and 2016 to 2018 editions, but 2024 was his first with Ford.
“Everything about this event is a challenge because it is unlike any other form of racing, you only have one shot,” Dumas stated. “We faced a challenge early on but that only gave me more determination to make up the lost time in the rest of the run.”
The F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is an electric vehicle developed by Ford Design and STARD Advanced Research and Development. It is capable of 1,600 horsepower from three LMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide) batteries and over 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 miles per hour (93.20 km/h). Prior to the hillclimb, Dumas smashed the qualifying record with a time of 3:32.831, surpassing that set by its predecessor SuperVan 4.2 of 3:39.939 in 2023.
FIA European Hill Climb Champion Christian Merli finished second in his Pikes Peak début, driving a Wolf Aurobay GB 08 in the Unlimited class.
“To be honest I’d hoped to do better even though it was my first time both on the track and with the 380-hp Wolf,” said Merli. “In this month of testing we always did the track in three separate sections and only on race day did we run it in one go. I am very moved. I’ve been here for a month and I take first place in the Unlimited category and second overall on my debut in what is a crazy race. I was afraid of making a mistake and I tried to keep everything under control. I am really happy.”
World Rally Championship driver Dani Sordo rounded out the overall podium in his Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. Like Dumas, a fellow rally raid part-timer, Sordo’s vehicle is an electric vehicle; the IONIQ 5 N TA Spec produces more 37 horsepower than its production counterpart. Randy Pobst also raced one, while Ron Zaras took part in the production version. Paul Dallenbach was originally scheduled to race one of his own but withdrew due to injuries sustained in practice.
IndyCar and IMSA veteran Katherine Legge finished twenty-seventh overall and fifth in the Time Attack 1 class in her first Pikes Peak. Her car, an Acura Integra Type S DE5, is based on the Type S sport compact.
Overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Class
|Vehicle
|Total Time
|Margin
|1
|150
|Romain Dumas
|Pikes Peak Open
|2024 Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck
|8:53.553
|Leader
|2
|313
|Christian Merli
|Unlimited
|2024 Wolf Aurobay GB08 2.0 HP
|9:04.454
|+ 10.921
|3
|198
|Dani Sordo
|Exhibition
|2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec
|9:30.852
|+ 37.319
|4
|23
|Cole Powelson
|Open Wheel
|2021 Sierra Alpha
|9:33.222
|+ 39.689
|5
|25
|Don Wickstrum
|Unlimited
|2016 Axel Riley Ave LMP3
|9:40.512
|+ 46.979
|6
|17
|Jimmy Ford
|Pikes Peak Open
|2017 Ford Mustang
|9:40.660
|+ 47.127
|7
|911
|David Donohue
|Time Attack 1
|2014 Porsche 911 Turbo R
|9:49.429
|+ 55.896
|8
|49
|Randy Pobst
|Exhibition
|2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec
|9:55.551
|+ 1:02.180
|9
|35
|Duncan Cowper
|Unlimited
|1998 Dax Pikes Peak Cowper Special
|10:03.973
|+ 1:10.440
|10
|8
|Henry Hill
|Unlimited
|2021 Wolf GB08 F1
|10:07.787
|+ 1:14.254
|11
|65
|Rodney O’Maley
|Open Wheel
|2018 O’Maley Special Spec VIII
|10:15.446
|+ 1:21.913
|12
|69
|Yuri Kouznetsov
|Open Wheel
|2014 Apexocet
|10:19.245
|+ 1:25.712
|13
|72
|Dominick Tapia
|Unlimited
|2008 Mitsubishi Evo X
|10:20.479
|+ 1:26.946
|14
|22
|Laura Hayes
|Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama
|2022 Toyota Supra GT4
|10:20.487
|+ 1:26.954
|15
|77
|Nuno Caetano
|Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama
|2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport
|10:23.034
|+ 1:29.504
|16
|29
|Brett Dickie
|Unlimited
|2001 Honda S2000
|10:27.940
|+ 1:34.407
|17
|178
|Tom Tang
|Unlimited
|2002 BMW M3
|10:31.372
|+ 1:37.839
|18
|50
|Kathryn Mead
|Time Attack 1
|2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport
|10:37.010
|+ 1:43.477
|19
|96
|Andy Kingsley
|Unlimited
|2002 Porsche 911 GT-R Pikes Peak
|10:38.061
|+ 1:44.528
|20
|37
|Jerome France
|Time Attack 1
|2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS
|10:44.501
|+ 1:50.968
|21
|429
|Scott Crouch
|Time Attack 1
|2014 Subaru WRX
|10:46.133
|+ 1:52.600
|22
|137
|Ethan Hunter
|Pikes Peak Open
|2013 Port City Stock Car
|10:47.501
|+ 1:53.968
|23
|117
|Trevor Aweida
|Pikes Peak Open
|1984 Audi 4000
|10:48.402
|+ 1:54.869
|24
|66
|Dan Aweida
|Pikes Peak Open
|2012 Ford Mustang BOSS 302S
|10:48.870
|+ 1:55.337
|25
|212
|Matus Huska
|Pikes Peak Open
|2010 Audi TTs
|10:49.233
|+ 1:55.700
|26
|13
|Ron Zaras
|Exhibition
|2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
|10:49.267
|+ 1:55.734
|27
|93
|Katherine Legge
|Time Attack 1
|2024 Acura Integra Type S DE5
|10:51.359
|+ 1:57.826
|28
|21
|Gardner Nichols
|Exhibition
|2024 Rivian R1T
|10:53.883
|+ 2:00.350
|29
|888
|Raymund Guerrero
|Time Attack 1
|2019 Porsche GT2RS Clubsport
|10:56.848
|+ 2:03.315
|30
|99
|Robb Holland
|Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama
|2023 Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport
|10:56.880
|+ 2:03.347
|31
|146
|Robert Dahm
|Pikes Peak Open
|1993 Mazda RX-7
|11:04.797
|+ 2:11.264
|32
|16
|Christopher Becker
|Pikes Peak GT4 Trophy by Yokohama
|2024 Mustang GT4 (S650)
|11:06.202
|+ 2:12.669
|33
|281
|Zachary Sober
|Time Attack 1
|2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
|11:14.233
|+ 2:20.700
|34
|58
|Philippe Marion
|Time Attack 1
|2017 Porsche 991 Cup
|11:23.094
|+ 2:29.561
|35
|2
|David Hackl
|Pikes Peak Open
|1983 Audi Quattro
|11:28.198
|+ 2:34.665
|36
|19
|Earl O’Maley
|Open Wheel
|2015 O’Maley Special Spec IV
|11:30.523
|+ 2:36.990
|37
|125
|Jeremy Lowder
|Pikes Peak Open
|2019 Chevrolet Camaro
|11:31.622
|+ 2:38.890
|38
|41
|Paul Hubers
|Pikes Peak Open
|2023 Acura Integra
|11:40.736
|+ 2:47.203
|39
|197
|Kendall Samuel
|Unlimited
|2000 Subaru GC8
|11:46.875
|+ 2:53.342
|40
|122
|Ben Ryan
|Time Attack 1
|2013 Audi TTRS
|11:51.124
|+ 2:57.591
|41
|78
|Kash Singh
|Pikes Peak Open
|2017 Ford Mustang GT
|11:53.409
|+ 2:59.876
|42
|107
|Mary Barker
|Unlimited
|2000 Subaru Impreza GC8
|12:20.556
|+ 3:27:23
|43
|831
|Satoshi Yagi
|Pikes Peak Open
|1990 Toyota Startlet GT
|12:31.200
|+ 3:37.667
|44
|867
|Rick Lind
|Pikes Peak Open
|1967 Chevrolet C-10
|12:31.257
|+ 3:37.724
|45
|250
|Chris du Bois
|Time Attack 1
|2010 Nissan GTR
|12:32.938
|+ 3:39.405
|46
|10
|Laszlo Keskeny
|Pikes Peak Open
|1986 Audi 4000
|12:57.142
|+ 4:03.609
|47
|132
|Chris Johnson
|Unlimited
|1991 Nissan Skyline GTR
|15:45.707
|+ 6:52.174
|48
|269
|Shawn Bassett
|Unlimited
|1972 Datsun 240z
|DNF
|N/A
|49
|88
|Spencer Steele
|Open Wheel
|1994 PVA Peak Special
|DNF
|N/A
|50
|83
|Ryan Cheek
|Open Wheel
|2021 American X Kart Cross Kart
|DNF
|N/A
|51
|9
|Jay Esterer
|Unlimited
|2023 Empire Wraith
|DNF
|N/A
|52
|71
|Dan Oberg
|Unlimited
|2018 Volkswagen Polo RX
|DNF
|N/A
|53
|92
|Loni Unser
|Pikes Peak Open
|2015 Porsche GT3 Turbo Cup
|DNF
|N/A
|54
|28
|Dan Novembre
|Unlimited
|2013 Wolf GB08S TC Special
|DNF
|N/A
|55
|18
|Codie Vahsholtz
|Open Wheel
|2013 Ford Open
|DNF
|N/A
|56
|26
|Bruce Jouanny
|Unlimited
|2024 Quarkus P3 Pikes Peak
|DNF
|N/A
|57
|24
|David Meyer
|Open Wheel
|2017 O’Maley Open Wheel
|DNF
|N/A
|58
|6
|Jim Hall II
|Time Attack 1
|2019 Porsche 991.2 Cup GT3
|DNF
|N/A
|59
|11
|Jeff Zwart
|Pikes Peak Open
|1997 Porsche Carrera
|DNF
|N/A
|60
|76
|Jack Penley
|Pikes Peak Open
|2004 Volkswagen R32
|DNF
|N/A