BTCC grid set to remain at 29 for 2022 season

The grid for the 2022 BTCC season is taking shape ahead of the season opener on 23-24 April but it will not include a full capacity effort with three TBL’s handed back.

With the Hybrid Installation Test confirmed for tomorrow (29 April), BTC Racing, Team Dynamics and Speedworks Motorsport will not run further cars this season with the former confirming this already by stating they were running a three-car line-up.

This began to take shape with the addition of Jade Edwards to BTC Racing once more with Team Dynamics initially set to add to Gordon Shedden and Dan Rowbottom, while Speedworks Motorsport will add one further driver to already confirmed Rory Butcher at Toyota Gazoo Racing UK.

The test at Donington Park on Tuesday sees teams install the new hybrid units and test with them as all are expected to run with Hybrid Power by the time of the Croft test on 6 April.