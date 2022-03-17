Dominant performance by Kay van Berlo in opening race of Porsche Carrera Cup North America season

Kay van Berlo fired a warning shot to his rivals as he dominated the opening race of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season at Sebring International Raceway.

Starting from Pole position, the Kelly-Moss Road and Race driver led the field into Turn 1 as JDX Racing’s Parker Thompson got the jump on Riley Dickinson. Thompson would put pressure on van Berlo throughout the opening laps of the race, at one point pulling alongside. This would prove to be the only challenge to the lead of the race as van Berlo remained calm and pushed on for victory, eventually ending the race nearly six-seconds clear of Thompson.

For Thompson the early charge for the lead soon turned in to a race of defence as Kelly-Moss driver Riley Dickson tailed the JDX Racing Porsche, waiting for his chance to pounce, despite collecting damage on the opening lap of the race to the splitter on the front of his car. Normally damage like this would see the driver fall down the order with the loss of downforce but Dickinson soldiered on, looming large in the mirrors of Thompson’s car.

The top three cars remained near each other for the opening half of the race, pulling out a gap to fourth place, with van Berlo released at the front as his teammate battled on, he put in consistent lap times, including the fastest lap of the race (2:03.520) to go on to victory. Thompson and Dickinson would take second and third places, with a gap of over ten-seconds to the next car, Trenton Estep of MDK Motorsports.

Credit: Porsche

Fifth-place finisher Leh Keen in the 311RS Motorsport car had a relatively quiet race, finishing a second and a half behind Estep and five seconds over Michael McCarthy in sixth place.

McCarthy came out on top of the fierce battle for sixth place, which saw a train of five cars, and at one point of the race three-wide as Michael McCann, Dimitri Dimakos, Varun Choksey, and Grant Talkie fought hard.

In the Pro-Am class there was another dominant winner, and once again a Kelly-Moss car. Efrin Castro led the class from the start of the race and was never under any pressure for the Pro-Am lead. The fight for second place however was a different matter, as Alan Metni and Justin Oakes tussled for position, in the end Kelly-Moss driver Metni took second place ahead of Oakes.

The Am class saw victory for a new team as MDK Motorsports owner/driver Mark Kvamme dominated the race, eventually finishing over ten seconds ahead of Bob Mueller ad Jeff Majkrzak.

Despite the huge field of cars, 41 of the 43 starters finished the race, a huge testament to both Porsche and the field of competitors for make it through the gruelling race across the bumps of Sebring. TJ Fischer was the first driver to retire from the race, a huge lock up on lap 6 led to a flat-spot on his tyre which ultimately saw the tyre delaminate and explode, causing damage to the front right of the Porsche.

The second retirement of the race was Hutton McKenna, who got caught up with Tom Balames into Turn 1 in the closing stages of the race; Balames managed to continue while McKenna was left on the side of the track with a broken car.

2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Race 1 – Sebring International Raceway Results

Pos. # Class Driver Time Gap 1 3 Pro Kay van Berlo 41:24.0 – 2 9 Pro Parker Thompson 41:30.0 5.989 3 53 Pro Riley Dickinson 41:30.9 6.846 4 6 Pro Trenton Estep 41:41.2 17.137 5 12 Pro Leh Keen 41:42.8 18.735 6 7 Pro Michael McCarthy 41:47.9 23.9 7 8 Pro Michael McCann 41:55.9 31.857 8 11 Pro Dimitri Dimakos 41:56.5 32.456 9 13 Pro Varun Choksey 41:57.0 32.981 10 81 Pro Grant Talkie 41:57.5 33.449 11 77 Pro Travis Wiley 42:03.7 39.7 12 65 Pro-Am Efrin Castro 42:08.7 44.679 13 2 Pro Sean Varwig 42:09.1 45.073 14 99 Pro-Am Alan Metni 42:27.5 +1:03.422 15 47 Pro-Am Justin Oakes 42:27.7 +1:03.695 16 56 Pro-Am Jeff Mosing 42:27.8 +1:03.801 17 55 Pro-Am Matt Halcome 42:32.3 +1:08.294 18 24 Pro Adam Adelson 42:33.3 +1:09.259 19 16 Pro-Am Pedro Torres 42:40.0 +1:15.930 20 44 Pro-Am Moisey Uretsky 42:43.2 +1:19.154 21 43 Am Mark Kvamme 42:45.4 +1:21.348 22 17 Pro-Am Curt Swearingin 42:49.2 +1:25.164 23 95 Pro Conor Flynn 42:51.4 +1:27.405 24 28 Am Bob Mueller 42:56.1 +1:32.117 25 69 Pro-Am Thomas Collingwood 42:56.6 +1:32.588 26 18 Pro-Am Richard Edge 42:57.5 +1:33.439 27 29 Am Jeffrey Majkrzak 43:00.1 +1:36.063 28 4 Am Robert Hanley 43:09.6 +1:45.576 29 84 Pro-Am Marco Cirone 43:10.0 +1:45.972 30 26 Pro-Am Peter Atwater 43:14.6 +1:50.541 31 22 Pro-Am Carlos De Quesada 43:19.8 +1:55.767 32 42 Am Bill Smith 43:25.8 +2:01.768 33 30 Pro-Am Dominique Lequeux 43:32.4 +2:08.324 34 57 Am John Goetz 43:36.0 +2:11.933 35 21 Am Grady Willingham 41:24.5 1 Lap 36 10 Am Vernon McClure 41:25.0 1 Lap 37 92 Am Joseph Lombardo 41:26.4 1 Lap 38 89 Pro-Am Mike Zoi 41:40.8 1 Lap 39 80 Am Joe Still 42:45.1 1 Lap 40 97 Pro-Am Craig Conway 43:09.5 1 Lap 41 19 Am Tom Balames 43:20.6 1 Lap 42 88 Pro Hutton McKenna 37:53.4 2 Laps 43 58 Pro TJ Fischer 13:38.3 14 Laps

