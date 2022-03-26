Esteban Masson and Victor Bernier complete FA Racing’s 2022 FRECA Line-up

2021 French Formula 4 Champion Esteban Masson and ADAC Formula 4 race winner Victor Bernier will both race for FA Racing in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2022, joining the already confirmed Nicolás Baptiste.

Masson took six wins, ten podiums, nine pole positions and five fastest laps on his way to the French F4 title, and he was impressive during pre-season testing at both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Circuit Paul Ricard.

The seventeen-year-old says he is honoured to be racing in the team founded by two-time Formula 1 World Champion, and he is eager to get racing next month.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that I will be making my FRECA debut with FA Racing – I’m truly honoured to defend the colours of Fernando Alonso’s team,” said Masson.

“We worked well together in testing, and I’m sure we will be able to make quick progress from that. I’m ready to get going!”

Bernier made his car racing debut in French Formula 4 in 2019 but has been racing in ADAC Formula 4 for the past two seasons with R-ace GP, but he will now switch to one of the French outfit’s FRECA rivals for the 2022 season.

The seventeen-year-old is equally excited to be racing with Alonso’s team, and he too enjoyed a strong pre-season testing programme with them.

“I’m excited to join FA Racing for my first season in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine,” said Bernier. “To be able to do that for Fernando Alonso’s team is extra special for me, as he’s always been an example to me.

“Testing in November went well, and I look forward to working with the team and produce a good start of the season.”

FA Racing’s Paul Anthony has welcomed both drivers to the team, and he cannot wait to get the season started with three exciting talents behind the wheel of the cars.

“Signing Esteban for our 2022 FRECA team was a shoo-in,” said Antony. “This will only be Esteban’s second full season in single-seaters, but his stunning debut season in French F4 marks him out as one of the exciting new talents to have come out of karts in recent years.

“We will try our best to give him the nourishing environment befitting his prodigious skills and can’t wait to go working with him over the season.”

Speaking about Bernier, Anthony was equally happy to see such a strong driver join their stable for the 2022 season.

“It’s amazing that Victor will be part of our FRECA line-up this year,” he added. “He’s been brilliant in karts, and went on to translate that form to single-seaters extremely well.

“Now he’s stepping up to FRECA and we’re sure he will perform right from the off. We’re really eager to get going with Victor!”