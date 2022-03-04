EXCELR8 Motorsport unveil 2022 BTCC livery with new Bristol Street Motors title sponsorship

EXCELR8 Motorsport pulled the covers off on their 2022 BTCC livery earlier this week for the Hyundai i30N Fastback with Bristol Street Motors stepping up to partner with the team as their title sponsor.

Title challenger Tom Ingram will herald a new dawn after being supported by Ginsters for the past three years but instead his car, helmet and race suit will adorn the logos of their new title sponsor as he is joined by Tom Chilton in the team.

Chilton will look to emulate Ingram’s trio of race victories which saw him claim fourth in his debut campaign in the Hyundai as the Reigate ace looks for a return to form and for Ingram, he is excited about what a new dawn can bring.

“It’s really exciting to have Bristol Street Motors on board again for the 2022 season,” said Ingram. “It’s great that an established automotive brand wants to be involved with the excitement of the BTCC and can see the value of all the hard work that we are putting in.

“I think the car looks great in the new Bristol Street Motors livery, and with everything we learned last year, I’m looking forward to a strong season at the wheel.”

“Everyone knows that motorsport relies on sponsorship, and it’s fantastic to have a major automotive company like Bristol Street Motors involved in our BTCC programme,” stated Chilton.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join EXCELR8 Motorsport and to work with Bristol Street Motors this season, and in the same way they are champions in their field, hopefully myself and Tom can fight for a championship on track during the year ahead.”