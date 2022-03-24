FIA members launch Ukraine relief efforts

The FIA is among a vast list of organisations who have taken action against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, its member clubs from the Sport and Mobility Councils are stepping up to assist Ukraine itself, such as aiding relief efforts and transporting refugees.

Now a month in, the invasion has triggered one of the largest humanitarian crises in Europe since the Yugoslav Wars or even World War II, with over 3.6 million Ukrainians having fled the country. Living up to their role as automobile authorities, various FIA members are helping refugees with free vehicular and roadside assistance when crossing borders into each member’s respective country, such as Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club of Germany, Österreichische Automobil-, Motorrad- und Touringclub of Austria, Algemene Nederlandse Wielrijders Bond of the Netherlands, Automobil Clubul Roman, Automobil Club Din Moldova, Autoklub Slovakia Assistance, Magyar Autoklub of Hungary, and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Automobile Club. The Automobile Club Du Luxembourg is also providing vans to members who plan to drive to the Ukrainian border with supplies, while ADAC Germany has made van rental cheaper for the same reason.

“The FIA and its member clubs, supported by BIHAMK, are doing all in their power to relieve this unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine. To this end, the FIA and its member clubs have already started various activities – from collecting funds and humanitarian goods to providing free roadside assistance services to help refugees fleeing from Ukraine to other European countries,” reads a statement from the Bosnia and Herzegovina Automobile Club.

The Automobile Club of Portugal launched the “Uma vida, um lugar” (“One life, one place”) campaign, which entailed teaming up with state-owned airline TAP Air Portugal to provide aerial transport for refugees from Warsaw, Poland (where the Portuguese embassy is located) to Lisbon. As of a news release on Monday, the ACP can afford to fly up to 660 refugees and has already done so for over 200.

“As a mobility club, nothing makes more sense than launching a humanitarian transport operation for those fleeing war in dramatic conditions,” the ACP proclaimed on 11 March.

Many federations are also making donations to relief efforts, such as ANWB Netherlands sending €125,000 to Dutch-run Giro555 and ACL Luxembourg to the Red Cross. Latvia’s Latvijas Automobiļu Federācija and Slovenia’s AŠ 2005 launched fundraisers, with the latter’s specifically intended to aid Ukrainian racers. ADAC Germany formally pledged support to Aktion Deutschland Hilft, a German humanitarian network that is leading the country’s Ukrainian charitable donations.

Credit: Magyar Autoklub Hungary

Beyond monetary donations, MAK Hungary requested its members to donate supplies like food and hygiene products to refugees that will be sent to Ukraine. Since 4 March, ÖAMTC Austria has shipped goods to Moldova, while Latvijas Automobiļu Federācija is partnering with the Ukrainian embassy in Riga to coordinate resource delivery.

The Federation of Auto Sport of Kosovo is accommodating the Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU) by welcoming up to thirty members of the association and their families. Days after the invasion began, the FAU penned a letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem urging the association to ban drivers with licences provided by Russia and ally Belarus from competing in FIA races and both countries’ images like flags. The FIA eventually decided to allow such drivers to race, though under neutral banners, while many events in Russia like Formula One‘s Russian Grand Prix have been cancelled or moved elsewhere.

As its fellow FIA members come to its aid, the FAU published a statement of gratitude on 15 March.

“In this tragic and painful time of military aggression of the Russian Federation and Belarus against Ukraine, we all, together with the people, at the forefront, as part of volunteer movements, in shelters under fire, in evacuation or at their workplaces work for victory, protection of FREEDOM AND INDEPENDENT countries,” reads an approximate English translation of the message. “Many thanks to the many FIA clubs that are already providing support and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.

“You have supported us by creating an opportunity to play our favorite motorsport. We now appeal to you to strengthen the support of people who are struggling and not asking.”

On Sunday, the Sport and Mobility Councils agreed to form an FIA Humanitarian Task Force in addition to donating €1 million to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The donation is intended to fund at-risk groups like the elderly and disabled while assisting families with basic living needs.

“In collaboration with the FIA Foundation, and with the support of the IFRC and the UNHCR, we are combining our FIA resources to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and neighbouring countries,” said Sulayem. “We are indebted to the initiatives of our Member Clubs and the FIA Foundation in making a contribution to easing the plight of all those affected by the invasion of Ukraine. We hope for a peaceful outcome to the conflict.”

Motorsport-related efforts have also come from the United States. NASCAR Cup Series team owner Richard Childress is shipping one million rounds of ammunition, while Cup team Hendrick Motorsports celebrated its Las Vegas victory by donating $302,000 to Samaritan’s Purse (a flat $200,000 plus $102,000 for fifty-one laps led by Hendrick drivers in the race). Cup and NTT IndyCar Series organisation Team Penske partnered with the World Central Kitchen to donate $1 million.