Formula 1 Terminates Russian Grand Prix contract

FIA Formula 1 and the Russian Grand Prix organisers have gone separate ways after confirming the termination of their race contract on 3 March 2022.

The future of the Russian Grand Prix did not look promising, after an announcement on 25 February confirmed that plans for a 2022 event later in the year had been ‘suspended’ due to the current situation in Ukraine.

The upcoming season was intended to be the final year in which the drivers would race around the layout introduced in 2014, as an announcement from last June would see the Russian Grand Prix switch from Sochi to a ‘purpose-built’ circuit called Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg. However, the termination of the contract between F1 and Russian Grand Prix organisers means the drivers and teams will no longer be participating in Russia, and this circuit will not make an appearance on an F1 calendar.

As of now, Formula 1 has not confirmed a replacement for this year’s spot on the calendar, nor has a venue for future seasons been announced. However, the official Russian Grand Prix organisers also released a statement regarding the contract termination and explained that refunds will now be available for ticket holders to apply for – after previously telling people to wait in case plans for the grand prix continued again.

“Due to FIA’s decision, the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix 2022 in Sochi has been cancelled. The agreement between the official promoter of the Russian Grand Prix ANO ROSGONKI and FORMULA 1 has been terminated,” the statement claims.

“Sochi Autodrom continues its work as usual, and we will be glad to see you at our events. ANO “ROSGONKI” is performing its FORMULA 1 VTB RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 ticket refund obligations in full. All funds will be returned in full, however, given the current unstable situation, we need time to process incoming requests,” the statement continued.

Instructions for ticket holders to receive refunds were also made available in the statement, though time delays may occur.