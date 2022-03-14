G4 Racing Confirms Axel Gnos to Finalise 2022 Formula Regional Europe Line-up

G4 Racing has finalised its line-up for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season with the signing of Axel Gnos, who continues with the team for a fourth consecutive year.

Gnos has been driving for G4 Racing for as long as it has existed, with his father owning the team. He scored two podiums for the team when they raced in Spanish Formula 4 in 2019, before contesting Italian Formula 4 in 2020. Last year, he failed to score a point in FRECA, but despite this he remains with the outfit for another season.

The eighteen-year-old Swiss-French driver is eager to put what he learned from his rookie FRECA season to good use in 2022 and score points for the first time.

“I am very pleased to be able to stay with G4 Racing for my second year in FRECA,” said Gnos. “The people working there are serious and hard workers so I will try to maximize our performances and do the best results possible on track.”

Adrián Muñoz, the Sporting and Technical Manager at G4 Racing, says the 2022 campaign is likely to be a tough one for his team, with Gnos being joined by two rookies, Frenchman Owen Tangavelou and Peruvian Matías Zagazeta.

Muñoz says it was important to have a driver with experience in the third car, and he hopes the trio can help take the team forward this year.

“I am delighted to confirm Axel as our third driver for the season,” said Muñoz. “With him, we get the plus provided by a driver that has already experience with the car and team and will be very helpful for the adaptation process of our two rookie drivers.

“It’s going to be a hard and competitive year, but I am sure Axel will be strong.”