Kay van Berlo secures pole position for Porsche Carrera Cup North America opening race weekend at Sebring

Kay van Berlo made it a clean sweep of sessions on Wednesday at Sebring International Raceway as he topped both practice sessions and continued his form to take pole position with a lap of 2:03.330 in the Kelly-Moss Road and Race Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

It was another Kelly-Moss car that would lead the way in the Pro-Am class as Efrin Castro also topped all three sessions of the day, claiming pole position in class with a time of 2:05.299, which was good enough for fourteenth overall, ahead of JDX Racing’s Peter Atwater and Kelly-Moss teammate Alan Metni. The top nine drivers would end the session within one second of each other in the Pro class.

The 2021 runner-up opened the session with the fastest lap, putting in a time pf 2:05.349 before teammate Riley Dickinson outpaced him, improving to 2:04.697. 311RS Motorsport’s Leh Keen briefly put himself in contention for the top spot with a time of 2:04.467 before van Berlo set his fastest lap to take pole position on his third flying lap.

Credit: Porsche

“It’s been a pretty smooth day with first place in all of the sessions so far, obviously very happy with pole,” van Berlo told The Checkered Flag. “It’s a big priority, especially with 43 cars on the track, if you start mid-field or even a couple of cars back you are in a really risky position, especially the opening laps of the race, and especially the beginning of the season, you just don’t want to be in that position.

“We knew that we had a good car, free practice was good, we were in the right direction, within the window already, we just had to put it together, which is not that easy, especially with so many cars out on track, its easy to catch traffic at the wrong moment.

“The team and me were able to pull it off today, two decent laps, especially the first one, the second one I’m not completely satisfied with because I made a mistake, still, I had a big doubt on that one, so even though I made a mistake I was still fast enough to take the pole for the second race as well.

Looking ahead to the races, van Berlo knows what he has to do, after winning seven races last season and missing out on the title due to a handful on non-finishes, the Dutch driver is aiming for consistency.

“Race tomorrow is more important, lots of points up for grabs; I just want to be consistent, of course I am going for the win, but it’s all about getting points, being consistent, staying out of trouble and that should give us the best result by the end of the season.

“Tomorrow is going to be a dry day, I’m feeling good, happy so far, the team is happy, so lets keep the momentum going and see if we can pull it off in both races.”

MDK Motorsports team-owner/driver Mark Kvamme made it three-in-a-row for the class leaders as he dominated the day in the Am class, setting an impressive time of 2:05.980, putting him twenty-first on the grid and in pole position for the class.

For the second race of the weekend the second fastest time of the session from each driver is taken to decide the grid, unsurprisingly van Berlo, Castro and Kvamme will lead the way in their respective classes for that race.

Credit: Porsche

Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Qualifying – Race 1

Pos. # Class Driver Time Gap 1 3 Pro Kay van Berlo 2.03.330 – 2 53 Pro Riley Dickinson 2.03.507 0.177 3 9 Pro Parker Thompson 2.03.535 0.205 4 11 Pro Dimitri Dimakos 2.04.003 0.673 5 6 Pro Trenton Estep 2.04.039 0.709 6 12 Pro Leh Keen 2.04.170 0.840 7 8 Pro Michael McCann 2.04.173 0.843 8 13 Pro Varun Choksey 2.04.204 0.874 9 58 Pro TJ Fischer 2.04.257 0.927 10 7 Pro Michael McCarthy 2.04.413 1.083 11 88 Pro Hutton McKenna 2.04.704 1.374 12 81 Pro Grant Talkie 2.05.084 1.754 13 2 Pro Sean Varwig 2.05.196 1.866 14 65 Pro-Am Efrin Castro 2.05.299 1.969 15 77 Pro Travis Wiley 2.05.634 2.304 16 26 Pro-Am Peter Atwater 2.05.722 2.392 17 99 Pro-Am Alan Metni 2.05.726 2.396 18 55 Pro-Am Matt Halcome 2.05.766 2.436 19 84 Pro-Am Marco Cirone 2.05.810 2.480 20 16 Pro-Am Pedro Torres 2.05.812 2.482 21 43 Am Mark Kvamme 2.05.980 2.650 22 47 Pro-Am Justin Oakes 2.06.263 2.933 23 56 Pro-Am Jeff Mosing 2.06.321 2.991 24 24 Pro Adam Adelson 2.06.344 3.014 25 57 Am John Goetz 2.06.432 3.102 26 22 Pro-Am Carlos De Quesada 2.06.540 3.210 27 44 Pro-Am Moisey Uretsky 2.06.652 3.322 28 69 Pro-Am Thomas Collingwood 2.06.806 3.476 29 17 Pro-Am Curt Swearingin 2.07.201 3.871 30 28 Am Bob Mueller 2.07.340 4.010 31 4 Am Robert Hanley 2.07.380 4.050 32 95 Pro Conor Flynn 2.07.407 4.077 33 29 Am Jeffrey Majkrzak 2.07.785 4.455 34 18 Pro-Am Richard Edge 2.07.913 4.583 35 42 Am Bill Smith 2.07.935 4.605 36 21 Am Grady Willingham 2.08.710 5.380 37 89 Pro-Am Mike Zoi 2.08.856 5.526 38 92 Am Joseph Lombardo 2.09.374 6.044 39 10 Am Vernon McClure 2.11.258 7.928 40 19 Am Tom Balames 2.11.502 8.172 41 80 Am Joe Still 2.12.362 9.032 42 30 Pro-Am Dominique Lequeux 43 97 Pro-Am Craig Conway

Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Qualifying – Race 2

Pos. # Driver Time Gap 1 3 Kay van Berlo 2:03.356 – 2 53 Riley Dickinson 2:03.698 0.342 3 9 Parker Thompson 2:03.859 0.503 4 6 Trenton Estep 2:04.196 0.840 5 58 TJ Fischer 2:04.395 1.039 6 11 Dimitri Dimakos 2:04.424 1.068 7 12 Leh Keen 2:04.454 1.098 8 7 Michael McCarthy 2:04.510 1.154 9 13 Varun Choksey 2:04.583 1.227 10 88 Hutton McKenna 2:04.976 1.620 11 8 Michael McCann 2:05.219 1.863 12 2 Sean Varwig 2:05.358 2.002 13 65 Efrin Castro 2:05.363 2.007 14 77 Travis Wiley 2:05.680 2.324 15 26 Peter Atwater 2:05.780 2.424 16 81 Grant Talkie 2:05.806 2.450 17 99 Alan Metni 2:05.939 2.583 18 43 Mark Kvamme 2:06.139 2.783 19 47 Justin Oakes 2:06.443 3.087 20 24 Adam Adelson 2:06.574 3.218 21 16 Pedro Torres 2:06.645 3.289 22 57 John Goetz 2:06.662 3.306 23 22 Carlos De Quesada 2:06.746 3.390 24 44 Moisey Uretsky 2:06.796 3.440 25 84 Marco Cirone 2:06.828 3.472 26 69 Thomas Collingwood 2:07.140 3.784 27 28 Bob Mueller 2:07.353 3.997 28 17 Curt Swearingin 2:07.387 4.031 29 56 Jeff Mosing 2:07.415 4.059 30 95 Conor Flynn 2:07.489 4.133 31 55 Matt Halcome 2:07.677 4.321 32 29 Jeffrey Majkrzak 2:07.864 4.508 33 18 Richard Edge 2:08.406 5.050 34 4 Robert Hanley 2:08.432 5.076 35 89 Mike Zoi 2:08.975 5.619 36 42 Bill Smith 2:09.271 5.915 37 21 Grady Willingham 2:09.495 6.139 38 92 Joseph Lombardo 2:09.869 6.513 39 80 Joe Still 2:12.582 9.226 40 19 Tom Balames 2:12.737 9.381 41 10 Vernon McClure 2:31.257 27.901 42 30 Dominique Lequeux 43 97 Craig Conway

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord