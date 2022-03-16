Kay van Berlo tops opening Sebring practice for Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Kelly-Moss Road and Race‘s Kay van Berlo topped the opening practice session of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America as the Florida sun gave way for rain overnight at Sebring International Raceway.

JDX Racing‘s Parker Thompson set the benchmark, recording the first timed lap van Berlo set the pace early in the session, fighting over the top of the time sheets with 311RS Motorsport‘s Leh Keen and MDK Motorsports Trenton Estep.

The Dutch driver finished the session with a time of 2:03.251, the damp track seeing drivers one second off of the pace they were setting in pre-season two-day test at Sebring.

“It was a good first Free Practice, it was only 30 minutes as it was red flagged early, we were the first session out on track after the rain last night, and it was a little bit damp in the beginning,” explained van Berlo to The Checkered Flag.

“I got a feel for the car and for the track for the first couple of laps, and then slowly started pushing to see where we were balance wise and what the general feeling was.

“It went pretty well, straight away I had a good feeling in the car, good balance in general, we had some fine tuning to do, but in general we are definitely heading in the right direction.

“The track got gradually drier throughout the session, so the lap times went down as well, and in the end we finished first with 0.283 faster that second place, which is good! It’s always good to start a practice like this, but it is free practice, it’s called that for a reason.

“It’s a good start, we are going to continue building momentum for the rest of the weekend, and continue like this in FP2, it’s raining now, so I don’t know, it could be wet, it could be dry, but overall, a good first free practice in Sebring.” he added.

The session was brought to an early close after Hutton McKenna‘s crashed at Turn 10, causing the red flags to fly while the car was removed and McKenna was taken to the medical centre to be evaluated, thankfully cleared and released shortly after. Due to it being a practice session the timer continued and there was no time left to resume the session.

Leading the way in the Pro-Am class was another Kelly-Moss Road and Race driver, Efrin Castro, who finished tenth overall, with a time of 2:04.994. Alan Metni in the #99 iFly/Kelly-Moss car finished second with JDX Racing’s Peter Atwater in third.

In the Am class it was MDK Motorsports co-owner/driver Mark Kvamme who set the fastest time of 2:05.836, finishing the session in sixteenth place overall. Goldcrest Motorsports driver Jeff Majkrzak was second, while Wright Motorsports’ John Goetz in third.

The second practice session will take part at 12:20pm local time.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Free Practice 1 Results

Pos. # Class Driver Time Gap 1 3 Pro Kay van Berlo 2:03.251 – 2 12 Pro Leh Keen 2:03.534 0.283 3 6 Pro Trenton Estep 2:03.542 0.291 4 9 Pro Parker Thompson 2:03.616 0.365 5 53 Pro Riley Dickinson 2:03.708 0.457 6 11 Pro Dimitri Dimakos 2:04.095 0.844 7 58 Pro TJ Fischer 2:04.372 1.121 8 81 Pro Grant Talkie 2:04.871 1.62 9 88 Pro Hutton McKenna 2:04.885 1.634 10 65 Pro-Am Efrin Castro 2:04.994 1.743 11 7 Pro Michael McCarthy 2:05.168 1.917 12 99 Pro-Am Alan Metni 2:05.230 1.979 13 26 Pro-Am Peter Atwater 2:05.261 2.01 14 77 Pro Travis Wiley 2:05.291 2.04 15 2 Pro Sean Varwig 2:05.456 2.205 16 43 Am Mark Kvamme 2:05.836 2.585 17 13 Pro Varun Choksey 2:05.905 2.654 18 8 Pro Michael McCann 2:05.950 2.699 19 84 Pro-Am Marco Cirone 2:06.007 2.756 20 29 Am Jeffrey Majkrzak 2:06.114 2.863 21 44 Pro-Am Moisey Uretsky 2:06.132 2.881 22 56 Pro-Am Jeff Mosing 2:06.191 2.94 23 16 Pro-Am Pedro Torres 2:06.377 3.126 24 55 Pro-Am Matt Halcome 2:06.432 3.181 25 57 Am John Goetz 2:06.546 3.295 26 47 Pro-Am Justin Oakes 2:06.635 3.384 27 28 Am Bob Mueller 2:06.902 3.651 28 24 Pro Adam Adelson 2:06.907 3.656 29 17 Pro-Am Curt Swearingin 2:07.000 3.749 30 4 Am Robert Hanley 2:07.125 3.874 31 69 Pro-Am Thomas Collingwood 2:07.244 3.993 32 18 Pro-Am Richard Edge 2:07.297 4.046 33 42 Am Bill Smith 2:08.065 4.814 34 22 Pro-Am Carlos De Quesada 2:08.097 4.846 35 10 Am Vernon McClure 2:09.207 5.956 36 95 Pro Conor Flynn 2:09.305 6.054 37 21 Am Grady Willingham 2:10.260 7.009 38 92 Am Joseph Lombardo 2:10.609 7.358 39 30 Pro-Am Dominique Lequeux 2:11.163 7.912 40 97 Pro-Am Craig Conway 2:11.598 8.347 41 89 Pro-Am Mike Zoi 2:11.891 8.64 42 19 Am Tom Balames 2:13.030 9.779 43 80 Am Joe Still

