Meguetounif, van’t Hoff join MP Motorsport for 2022 FRECA Campaign

Sami Meguetounif and Dilano van’t Hoff will race for MP Motorsport in the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, the Dutch outfit have announced.

Meguetounif took part in four FRECA races at the back end of 2021 as a guest driver and showed signs of promise despite the category being totally new to him, having spent the year racing in Formula 4 in both the Italian and ADAC championships.

The seventeen-year-old set competitive lap times during pre-season testing at both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain and the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, and he feels his integration within the MP Motorsport team has been smooth ahead of his first full FRECA season.

“I’m very pleased to be joining MP for my first full FRECA season,” said Meguetounif. “The Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine is an extremely competitive environment and teaming up with a proven race-winning team will help me make quick progress as I move forward in the season.

“Testing with the team has been a very satisfying experience – we’ve been quick from the off. This has given me the confidence that I’ve made the right decision to go with MP.”

2021 Spanish Formula 4 champion van’t Hoff also raced a handful of races at the back end of last year’s FRECA season, and the Dutchman has made the decision to step up full-time to the championship in 2022.

The seventeen-year-old was the driver to beat last year in Spain, with van’t Hoff winning ten races, sixteen podiums, nine pole positions and six fastest laps on his way to the title.

Van’t Hoff is delighted to be remaining with the team that took him to the Spanish F4 title last year, and he is keen for the season to begin at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza next month.

“Never change a winning team!” said Van’t Hoff. “We’ve been winners in single-seaters from the very first Spanish F4 race at Spa, and I’m eager to keep that momentum going for us.

“As a Dutchman, it’s extra special to race for a Dutch team, and its family atmosphere really helps me to consistently perform at a high level. Testing with MP’s FRECA team went well, and I look forward to go out and do the business.”

Sander Dorsman, the Team Principal at MP Motorsport, says he is excited by the prospect of the line-up at his team in 2022, with Meguetounif and van’t Hoff being joined by two-time race winner from last year, Michael Belov.

“Dilano was always going to stay with us, wasn’t he?” said Dorsman. “We had such a great season together [last year], he’s done everything to prove that he really is the exciting talent we knew he was.

“With our ladder from F4 to F2 now firmly in place, we can’t wait to show how Dilano is capable to take the next step and be successful from the start. With Michael and Sami on our team as well, our 2022 FRECA season looks very promising indeed.”