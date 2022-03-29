Nitro Rallycross Reveals Global Calendar for the 2022-23 Season

Nitro Rallycross has revealed its ten event calendar for the 2022-2023 season where the series crosses the pond to find itself in a number of different countries ranging from the ice and snow country of Sweden all the way down to the deserts of Saudi Arabia. While the series first season was exclusively in the United States, it was announced in 2021 that the following season would travel abroad to compete on a global scale. NRX is also doubling its event count from the five it held in its inaugural season to the ten it holds now with the majority of its events featured outside the US.

The historic Lydden Hill launches the series into action for the first round of racing as the British track holds a special place in rallycross history being one of the very first proper rallycross tracks in Europe. The track has also been host to other British national series since it was last seen on a major series schedule such as FIA World Rallycross. From there the series heads to Sweden, Finland, Saudi Arabia, and Canada for its international rounds where the series will take on new styles of track layouts ranging from stadiums, street circuits, and ice and snow for a diversified challenge this year. The US will maintain four rounds in which two, Pheonix and Minneapolis will make a return to the schedule for the upcoming season.

When speaking about the introduction of international circuits on the schedule, series creator Travis Pastrana said, “I’m so excited to see Nitro Rallycross expand into a full worldwide series. This is the action-packed, no-limits racing that teams, drivers, and fans have been looking for, and going global has been our goal from the beginning. We also have the fantastic opportunity to get things started at historic Lydden Hill, an iconic track that is the birthplace of rallycross and home to some of its biggest moments. We are going back to the beginning and making the changes we think are needed to take the sport to the next level.”

From new locations to new tracks, the series will also be joined by a new car, the FC1-X as it will make its official racing debut this season. The 800kW all-electric car will be featured in its own Group E class this year driven by the biggest drivers and teams but also with much interest from outsider drivers as the newly branded A-SHOC Energy #GONITRO car returns for any motorsport superstars willing to give it a go. The FC1-X will also be joined by its older brethren as the traditional petrol-powered Supercars and NRX NEXT class return to competition offering three different types of racing to be seen on the circuit this season. Each series stop will also include additional special disciplines offering fans even more wide-open action.

European Rallycross Champion, Andreas Bakkerud had some input to offer as well stating, “The FC1-X blew my mind straight out the box, not only from a performance point of view but also with its toughness given the amount of laps we could do on a frozen lake up north in Sweden. The car itself is very promising to drive, with loads of power – just like us rallycross drivers like it. It’s going be a blast going head to head with this new car and to see which team can first find that little detail in performance gain for the first few races.”

Details following the sale of Nitro Rallycross tickets will be announced at a later date as well as broadcast details but noting that fans were able to watch from home via multiple platforms but most notably Peacock for its American viewers. Additionally, A SHOC Energy was announced to be this year’s commercial partner in all things NRX and along with that, Yokohama Tires stays on as the tire sponsor for the championship.

“We’re thrilled to see Nitro Rallycross step onto the world stage and become a global motorsports property. Expanding to six countries, doubling the event calendar, and running through the winter months shows the rising demand for this brand of high-adrenaline, fast-paced racing”, said the CEO of Thrill One Sports and Media, Joe Carr.



2022–23 NITRO RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE*

June 18-19, 2022 // England (Lydden Hill Race Circuit)

July 30-31, 2022 // Sweden

August 27-28, 2022 // Finland

October 1-2, 2022 // Minneapolis, USA

October 29-30, 2022 // Los Angeles, USA

November 12-13, 2022 // Phoenix, USA

December 10-11, 2022 // Saudi Arabia

January 21-22, 2023 // Quebec, Canada

February 4-5, 2023 // Alberta, Canada

March TBA, 2023 // Nitro RX 2022-23 Series Finale // TBA, USA

(*Subject to change)