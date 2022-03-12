Pietro Delli Guanti Switches to Race Performance Motorsport for 2022 FRECA Season

Italian racer Pietro Delli Guanti will remain in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine and will race for the new Race Performance Motorsport team.

Delli Guanti raced for Monolite Racing last year and scored points on three occasions, his best finish coming in race two at the Red Bull Ring when he finished an excellent fifth. He ended eighteenth in the final standings but now moves to the team that has taken over the entry from DR Formula in 2022.

The eighteen-year-old is eager to get going with his new team and build on his performances from last year, with regular points finishes the primary aim for Delli Guanti.

“I’m so much enthusiast to start this new challenge with RPM, I would like to thanks all the team and Keith Donegan for this opportunity, I truly believe that the team has a great potential and I would be able to use it on the best possible way,” said Delli Guanti.

“We never tested together during the winter tests but I’m very confident about the team’s organisation. In the upcoming season I will try to improve the results I gained in the 2021.

“I’m sure we will be able bring home excellent results together, always with passion and hard work!”

Keith Donegan, the Team Owner of Race Performance Motorsport, says Delli Guanti’s ambitions ‘perfectly align’ with the teams’ ambitions, and he believes the Italian will perform strongly throughout 2022.

“We are very happy to have Pietro on board, last year he had some great performances and his ambitions perfectly align with our goals,” said Donegan. “I believe that we have a good package that will enable Pietro to achieve good results this season.

“We are all looking forward to start of the season and taking on this new challenge.”

The other driver to be confirmed this week was Hadrien David, who will remain with R-ace GP for a second season. The Frenchman will join Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto and Spaniard Lorenzo Fluxá at the French squad for 2022.