Record-breaking 43 cars set for Porsche Carrera Cup North America season opener

After arriving with a bang in 2021, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series returns for a second year, and this weekend will see 43 cars line up on the grid at Sebring International Raceway.

This season will see all drivers lining up in the identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars (Type 992), with a near even split of entrants across three classes, Pro, Pro-Am, and Am.

Ahead of the new year the series organisers have announced a number of changes, firstly seeing Deluxe Corporation joining the list of marketing partners, second the introduction of the Am class, and the third and final change seeing the length of each race changed to 40-minutes from 45-minutes.

The Am Class will beginning with Round 1 at Sebring, with the category restricted to drivers 56-years-old and older. The class provides older drivers the opportunity to contend against equally experienced drivers for race wins, podiums and the class championship.

Sebring will see records broken for Porsche, as 43 entries to the one-make series from a single region is the largest ever seen. This is an increase of eight cars from the series debut at the circuit in March 2021. The split between the classes will see 17 Pro entries, 16 Pro-Am entries, and 10 Am class entries.

“The success of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands both on the track and off has been overwhelming,” said Troy Bundy, One-Make and GT Sport Manager, Porsche Motorsport North America. “We have the largest field any Porsche one-make has had for a single region.

“We are growing our social platforms, increasing the amount and regularity of content for our fans and, in addition to offering online streaming of our races, we now have an app streaming partner in Peacock. These are all very positive signs of the health of the Carrera Cup concept here in the United States and Canada.

“Year One, we worked to establish the series as a true steppingstone with the best teams and drivers fighting it out in the best one-make car, the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, sold as a turn-key unit. Year Two, we are focused on the growth of the series in every aspect for partners, customers, the tracks and the fans.

“We are looking at everything we touch to make sure ensure we delivers a much value as possible to our competitors, teams, partners and fans.”

Viewers in America will be able to enjoy the full season live on the Peacock streaming service, while fans outside of the US will be able to watch via the website at www.PorscheCarreraCup.us. In addition to the live video, the website will host live timing. All sessions will also be available to listen to via IMSA Radio.

