Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Riley Dickinson leads two-day Sebring Porsche Carrera Cup North America test

By
2 Mins read
Porsche Carrera Cup North America
Credit: Porsche NA

Kelly-Moss Road and Race driver Riley Dickinson topped the timesheets during the two-day test at the Sebring International Raceway ahead of the first race weekend of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

This week (7-8 March), a total of 40 drivers set times throughout the two day test session that saw Dickinson set the fastest time of 2:02.254 in the morning session of the second day.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America
Credit: Porsche NA

Trenton Estep gave MDK Motorsport an impressive start to their series debut, finishing the four sessions as the second fastest driver, just six hundreths of a second back. 311RS Motorsport‘s Pro-Am driver Leh Keen showed impressive pace to not only lead the Pro-Am field, but also finish as the third fastest driver overall. Last year’s championship runner-up Kay van Berlo ended the 16-hour test with the fourth fastest time.

With conditions warm and dry, most of the fastest laps from the two days came in the third session on the Tuesday morning. The final hour of the afternoon test was run under wet conditions giving competitors a chance to get used to their cars in slippery conditions.

In the Am class is was MDK Motorsports team owner / driver Mark Kvamme who set the fastest time of 2:04.776, good enough for fourteenth overall.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America
Credit: Porsche NA

“The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands season is shaping-up to exceed our already high expectations both on-track and off,” said Troy Bundy, One-Make and GT Sport Manager, Porsche Motorsport North America.

“We had a record number of entries for the test at Sebring and anticipate the largest single-region entry list for any Porsche one-make series when we return here for Rounds 1 and 2 on March 16 – 18.

The grid numbers is a key indicator that the introduction of Carrera Cup into the North America has been embraced by the teams, competitors and fans,” he added.

Credit: Porsche NA

With the inaugural season of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America proving a success, the series welcomes back title sponsor the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

“This success is built with our partners. The return of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is a perfect example of how matching Porsche with other premier brands benefits all involved.

The Cayman Islands has been with us almost from the start of the Carrera Cup North America and we have grown together. They witnessed first-hand the advantages of the relationship and we are pleased to be expanding the partnership with them into the 2022 season.”

2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Test – Combined times

Pos.ClassDriverTeamTimeGap
1ProRiley DickinsonKelly-Moss2:02.254
2ProTrenton EstepMDK Motorsports2:02.3140.060
3Pro-AmLeh Keen311RS Motorsport2:02.3630.109
4ProKay van BerloKelly-Moss2:02.3670.113
5ProParker ThompsonJDX Racing2:02.7430.489
6ProT.J. FischerTopp Racing2:02.7670.513
7ProDimitri Dimakos311RS Motorsport2:02.8040.550
8ProVarun ChoskeyWright Motorsports2:03.0460.792
9ProMichael McCarthyKelly-Moss2:03.4401.186
10ProMichael McCannMcCann Racing2:03.5531.299
11ProGrant TalkieACI Motorsports2:03.8111.557
12Pro-AmPedro TorresACI Motorsports2:03.9541.700
13Pro-AmAlan MetniKelly-Moss2:04.3902.136
14ProTravis WileyTopp Racing2:04.3972.143
15AmMark KvammeMDK Motorsports2:04.7762.522
16Pro-AmMarco CironeMark Motors Racing2:04.7892.535
17AmBob MuellerOctavio Tequila Racing2:04.8472.593
18ProHutton McKennaWright Motorsports2:04.8852.631
19Pro-AmEfrin CastroKelly-Moss2:05.0322.778
20Pro-AmPeter AtwaterJDX Racing2:05.0352.781
21Pro-AmJeff MosingTopp Racing2:05.2162.962
22ProAdam AdelsonPremier Racing2:05.2663.012
23Pro-AmMoisey UretskyAccelerating Performance2:05.2863.032
24Pro-AmTom CollingwoodBGB Motorsports2:05.3963.142
25AmJohn GoetzWright Motorsports2:05.4533.199
26Pro-AmRichard EdgeACI Motorsports2:05.5973.343
27AmVernon McClureKelly-Moss2:05.6533.399
28AmRon HanleyJDX Racing2:05.7493.495
29Pro-AmMatt HalcomeGoldcrest Motorsports2:05.7623.508
30ProConor FlynnIrish Mike’s Racing2:05.9943.740
31AmJeff MajkrzakÿGoldcrest Motorsports2:06.1523.898
32Pro-AmCurt SwearinginACI Motorsports2:06.3494.095
33AmDavid BruleKelly-Moss2:07.2244.970
34AmJoseph LombardoKelly-Moss2:07.3215.067
35AmBill SmithTopp Racing2:07.5065.252
36AmGrady WillinghamGoldcrest Motorsports2:08.6666.412
37Pro-AmDominique LequeuxGoldcrest Motorsports2:08.8816.627
38AmTom BalamesKelly-Moss2:09.0516.797
39AmCraig ConwayIrish Mike’s Racing2:09.2747.020
40AmJoe StillGoldcrest Motorsports2:09.8547.600
41ProSean VarwigKelly Moss
42Pro-AmKyle WashingtonGMG Racing
43ProNico JaminAnsa Motorsports
44Pro-AmJustin OakesNOLASPORT
45Pro-AmMike ZoiAnsa Motorsports
Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Three car entry for Wright Motorsports Porsche Carrera Cup North America programme

By
1 Mins read
Varun Choksey joins Wright Motorsports for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series as John Goetz and Hutton McKenna return to the team.
Porsche Carrera Cup North America

MDK Motorsports announce 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup NA and Sprint Challenge NA line up

By
2 Mins read
MDK Motorsports arrive in Porsche Carrera Cup North America with two entries for Trenton Estep and Mark Kvamme, while Zöe Barry heads up a further five drivers for the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America.
European Le Mans SeriesFeaturesIMSAKay van Berlo ColumnPorsche Carrera Cup North America

Kay van Berlo Column: An introduction... Ready to go for IMSA, ELMS and Porsche Carrera Cup NA!

By
6 Mins read
Kay van Berlo – 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona winner, gets ready for the next chapter in his Porsche Carrera Cup North America adventures.