Riley Dickinson leads two-day Sebring Porsche Carrera Cup North America test

Kelly-Moss Road and Race driver Riley Dickinson topped the timesheets during the two-day test at the Sebring International Raceway ahead of the first race weekend of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.
This week (7-8 March), a total of 40 drivers set times throughout the two day test session that saw Dickinson set the fastest time of 2:02.254 in the morning session of the second day.
Trenton Estep gave MDK Motorsport an impressive start to their series debut, finishing the four sessions as the second fastest driver, just six hundreths of a second back. 311RS Motorsport‘s Pro-Am driver Leh Keen showed impressive pace to not only lead the Pro-Am field, but also finish as the third fastest driver overall. Last year’s championship runner-up Kay van Berlo ended the 16-hour test with the fourth fastest time.
With conditions warm and dry, most of the fastest laps from the two days came in the third session on the Tuesday morning. The final hour of the afternoon test was run under wet conditions giving competitors a chance to get used to their cars in slippery conditions.
In the Am class is was MDK Motorsports team owner / driver Mark Kvamme who set the fastest time of 2:04.776, good enough for fourteenth overall.
“The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands season is shaping-up to exceed our already high expectations both on-track and off,” said Troy Bundy, One-Make and GT Sport Manager, Porsche Motorsport North America.
“We had a record number of entries for the test at Sebring and anticipate the largest single-region entry list for any Porsche one-make series when we return here for Rounds 1 and 2 on March 16 – 18.
“The grid numbers is a key indicator that the introduction of Carrera Cup into the North America has been embraced by the teams, competitors and fans,” he added.
With the inaugural season of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America proving a success, the series welcomes back title sponsor the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.
“This success is built with our partners. The return of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is a perfect example of how matching Porsche with other premier brands benefits all involved.
“The Cayman Islands has been with us almost from the start of the Carrera Cup North America and we have grown together. They witnessed first-hand the advantages of the relationship and we are pleased to be expanding the partnership with them into the 2022 season.”
2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Test – Combined times
|Pos.
|Class
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Pro
|Riley Dickinson
|Kelly-Moss
|2:02.254
|2
|Pro
|Trenton Estep
|MDK Motorsports
|2:02.314
|0.060
|3
|Pro-Am
|Leh Keen
|311RS Motorsport
|2:02.363
|0.109
|4
|Pro
|Kay van Berlo
|Kelly-Moss
|2:02.367
|0.113
|5
|Pro
|Parker Thompson
|JDX Racing
|2:02.743
|0.489
|6
|Pro
|T.J. Fischer
|Topp Racing
|2:02.767
|0.513
|7
|Pro
|Dimitri Dimakos
|311RS Motorsport
|2:02.804
|0.550
|8
|Pro
|Varun Choskey
|Wright Motorsports
|2:03.046
|0.792
|9
|Pro
|Michael McCarthy
|Kelly-Moss
|2:03.440
|1.186
|10
|Pro
|Michael McCann
|McCann Racing
|2:03.553
|1.299
|11
|Pro
|Grant Talkie
|ACI Motorsports
|2:03.811
|1.557
|12
|Pro-Am
|Pedro Torres
|ACI Motorsports
|2:03.954
|1.700
|13
|Pro-Am
|Alan Metni
|Kelly-Moss
|2:04.390
|2.136
|14
|Pro
|Travis Wiley
|Topp Racing
|2:04.397
|2.143
|15
|Am
|Mark Kvamme
|MDK Motorsports
|2:04.776
|2.522
|16
|Pro-Am
|Marco Cirone
|Mark Motors Racing
|2:04.789
|2.535
|17
|Am
|Bob Mueller
|Octavio Tequila Racing
|2:04.847
|2.593
|18
|Pro
|Hutton McKenna
|Wright Motorsports
|2:04.885
|2.631
|19
|Pro-Am
|Efrin Castro
|Kelly-Moss
|2:05.032
|2.778
|20
|Pro-Am
|Peter Atwater
|JDX Racing
|2:05.035
|2.781
|21
|Pro-Am
|Jeff Mosing
|Topp Racing
|2:05.216
|2.962
|22
|Pro
|Adam Adelson
|Premier Racing
|2:05.266
|3.012
|23
|Pro-Am
|Moisey Uretsky
|Accelerating Performance
|2:05.286
|3.032
|24
|Pro-Am
|Tom Collingwood
|BGB Motorsports
|2:05.396
|3.142
|25
|Am
|John Goetz
|Wright Motorsports
|2:05.453
|3.199
|26
|Pro-Am
|Richard Edge
|ACI Motorsports
|2:05.597
|3.343
|27
|Am
|Vernon McClure
|Kelly-Moss
|2:05.653
|3.399
|28
|Am
|Ron Hanley
|JDX Racing
|2:05.749
|3.495
|29
|Pro-Am
|Matt Halcome
|Goldcrest Motorsports
|2:05.762
|3.508
|30
|Pro
|Conor Flynn
|Irish Mike’s Racing
|2:05.994
|3.740
|31
|Am
|Jeff Majkrzakÿ
|Goldcrest Motorsports
|2:06.152
|3.898
|32
|Pro-Am
|Curt Swearingin
|ACI Motorsports
|2:06.349
|4.095
|33
|Am
|David Brule
|Kelly-Moss
|2:07.224
|4.970
|34
|Am
|Joseph Lombardo
|Kelly-Moss
|2:07.321
|5.067
|35
|Am
|Bill Smith
|Topp Racing
|2:07.506
|5.252
|36
|Am
|Grady Willingham
|Goldcrest Motorsports
|2:08.666
|6.412
|37
|Pro-Am
|Dominique Lequeux
|Goldcrest Motorsports
|2:08.881
|6.627
|38
|Am
|Tom Balames
|Kelly-Moss
|2:09.051
|6.797
|39
|Am
|Craig Conway
|Irish Mike’s Racing
|2:09.274
|7.020
|40
|Am
|Joe Still
|Goldcrest Motorsports
|2:09.854
|7.600
|41
|Pro
|Sean Varwig
|Kelly Moss
|42
|Pro-Am
|Kyle Washington
|GMG Racing
|43
|Pro
|Nico Jamin
|Ansa Motorsports
|44
|Pro-Am
|Justin Oakes
|NOLASPORT
|45
|Pro-Am
|Mike Zoi
|Ansa Motorsports
