Riley Dickinson leads two-day Sebring Porsche Carrera Cup North America test

Kelly-Moss Road and Race driver Riley Dickinson topped the timesheets during the two-day test at the Sebring International Raceway ahead of the first race weekend of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

This week (7-8 March), a total of 40 drivers set times throughout the two day test session that saw Dickinson set the fastest time of 2:02.254 in the morning session of the second day.

Trenton Estep gave MDK Motorsport an impressive start to their series debut, finishing the four sessions as the second fastest driver, just six hundreths of a second back. 311RS Motorsport‘s Pro-Am driver Leh Keen showed impressive pace to not only lead the Pro-Am field, but also finish as the third fastest driver overall. Last year’s championship runner-up Kay van Berlo ended the 16-hour test with the fourth fastest time.

With conditions warm and dry, most of the fastest laps from the two days came in the third session on the Tuesday morning. The final hour of the afternoon test was run under wet conditions giving competitors a chance to get used to their cars in slippery conditions.

In the Am class is was MDK Motorsports team owner / driver Mark Kvamme who set the fastest time of 2:04.776, good enough for fourteenth overall.

“The 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands season is shaping-up to exceed our already high expectations both on-track and off,” said Troy Bundy, One-Make and GT Sport Manager, Porsche Motorsport North America.

“We had a record number of entries for the test at Sebring and anticipate the largest single-region entry list for any Porsche one-make series when we return here for Rounds 1 and 2 on March 16 – 18.

“The grid numbers is a key indicator that the introduction of Carrera Cup into the North America has been embraced by the teams, competitors and fans,” he added.

With the inaugural season of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America proving a success, the series welcomes back title sponsor the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

“This success is built with our partners. The return of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is a perfect example of how matching Porsche with other premier brands benefits all involved.

“The Cayman Islands has been with us almost from the start of the Carrera Cup North America and we have grown together. They witnessed first-hand the advantages of the relationship and we are pleased to be expanding the partnership with them into the 2022 season.”

2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Sebring International Raceway – Test – Combined times

Pos. Class Driver Team Time Gap 1 Pro Riley Dickinson Kelly-Moss 2:02.254 2 Pro Trenton Estep MDK Motorsports 2:02.314 0.060 3 Pro-Am Leh Keen 311RS Motorsport 2:02.363 0.109 4 Pro Kay van Berlo Kelly-Moss 2:02.367 0.113 5 Pro Parker Thompson JDX Racing 2:02.743 0.489 6 Pro T.J. Fischer Topp Racing 2:02.767 0.513 7 Pro Dimitri Dimakos 311RS Motorsport 2:02.804 0.550 8 Pro Varun Choskey Wright Motorsports 2:03.046 0.792 9 Pro Michael McCarthy Kelly-Moss 2:03.440 1.186 10 Pro Michael McCann McCann Racing 2:03.553 1.299 11 Pro Grant Talkie ACI Motorsports 2:03.811 1.557 12 Pro-Am Pedro Torres ACI Motorsports 2:03.954 1.700 13 Pro-Am Alan Metni Kelly-Moss 2:04.390 2.136 14 Pro Travis Wiley Topp Racing 2:04.397 2.143 15 Am Mark Kvamme MDK Motorsports 2:04.776 2.522 16 Pro-Am Marco Cirone Mark Motors Racing 2:04.789 2.535 17 Am Bob Mueller Octavio Tequila Racing 2:04.847 2.593 18 Pro Hutton McKenna Wright Motorsports 2:04.885 2.631 19 Pro-Am Efrin Castro Kelly-Moss 2:05.032 2.778 20 Pro-Am Peter Atwater JDX Racing 2:05.035 2.781 21 Pro-Am Jeff Mosing Topp Racing 2:05.216 2.962 22 Pro Adam Adelson Premier Racing 2:05.266 3.012 23 Pro-Am Moisey Uretsky Accelerating Performance 2:05.286 3.032 24 Pro-Am Tom Collingwood BGB Motorsports 2:05.396 3.142 25 Am John Goetz Wright Motorsports 2:05.453 3.199 26 Pro-Am Richard Edge ACI Motorsports 2:05.597 3.343 27 Am Vernon McClure Kelly-Moss 2:05.653 3.399 28 Am Ron Hanley JDX Racing 2:05.749 3.495 29 Pro-Am Matt Halcome Goldcrest Motorsports 2:05.762 3.508 30 Pro Conor Flynn Irish Mike’s Racing 2:05.994 3.740 31 Am Jeff Majkrzakÿ Goldcrest Motorsports 2:06.152 3.898 32 Pro-Am Curt Swearingin ACI Motorsports 2:06.349 4.095 33 Am David Brule Kelly-Moss 2:07.224 4.970 34 Am Joseph Lombardo Kelly-Moss 2:07.321 5.067 35 Am Bill Smith Topp Racing 2:07.506 5.252 36 Am Grady Willingham Goldcrest Motorsports 2:08.666 6.412 37 Pro-Am Dominique Lequeux Goldcrest Motorsports 2:08.881 6.627 38 Am Tom Balames Kelly-Moss 2:09.051 6.797 39 Am Craig Conway Irish Mike’s Racing 2:09.274 7.020 40 Am Joe Still Goldcrest Motorsports 2:09.854 7.600 41 Pro Sean Varwig Kelly Moss 42 Pro-Am Kyle Washington GMG Racing 43 Pro Nico Jamin Ansa Motorsports 44 Pro-Am Justin Oakes NOLASPORT 45 Pro-Am Mike Zoi Ansa Motorsports

