Three car entry for Wright Motorsports Porsche Carrera Cup North America programme

Goetz - Porsche Carrera Cup North America
Credit: Porsche NA

Longtime Porsche customer racing team Wright Motorsports will return to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series for the 2022 season with a three-car entry.

Leading the entry list for the team is Varun Choksey who will be racing in the #13 car as a Pro class entry as he moves up from the Formula Regional Americas Championship, where last season he took six podium finishes, finishing fourth in the title standings. The 25-year-old had a successful test at Sebring International Raceway this week, finishing eighth fastest over the two days.

“I’m very excited to be driving for Wright Motorsports in Carrera Cup North America this year,” said Choksey. “The team has been very welcoming these last few months, and I’m looking forward to a successful season with them this year.”

Porsche Carrera Cup North America - Sebring International Raceway
Credit: Porsche NA

Returning for a second season is John Goetz, who after a five year hiatus returned to racing last season. Over the ten rounds he took eleven top-five finishes including three podiums in the Pro-Am class. For 2022 Goetz will race the #57 Porsche in the Am class. This weeks test saw him end the four sessions as the third fastest Am driver.

“I’m looking forward to another year working with the Wright team in Carrera Cup,” said Goetz. “The excellent execution on all aspects of racing makes running with them a challenging pleasure. 

I’m hoping I can take my performance up a notch and be worthy of the coaching and mechanical effort that they put in. Also looking forward to learning from the pros on my team, Hutton, and Varun. I’ve really enjoyed the friendships that we have among the whole team.” 

McKenna - Porsche Carrera Cup North America
Credit: Porsche NA

Hutton McKenna also returns to the team, racing the #88 Porsche in the Pro class; Last year he managed to earn four top-ten finishes after stepping up from the Porsche Trophy West USA. The Sebring test saw him finish eighteenth overall and twelfth in class.

Looking ahead to the new season, team owner, John Wright added, “It’s always exciting to begin a new season in the Porsche Carrera Cup series, this is a great platform for both up-and-coming drivers as well as established gentlemen drivers. It provides a great avenue for competitive racing, and we’ve put together another strong group of drivers. It’s going to be a great season!” 

