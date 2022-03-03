van Berlo heads back to Porsche Carrera Cup North America with eyes on title

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America runner-up Kay van Berlo is set to return to the series for 2022 with the Kelly Moss team in a renewed bid for championship glory.

Last year saw the first season of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, sanctioned by International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) which in turn replaced both Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA & Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada.

van Berlo was locked in to a title battle with eventual championship winner and team mate, Sebastien Priaulx and JDX Racing’s Parker Thompson.The Dutchman took three pole positions, four fastest laps and seven victories throughout the year.

“I’m super excited to continue working with the team, last year with them was definitely one of my best years in racing,” van Berlo said. “I also enjoyed it a lot on a personal level. All of the mechanics, engineers, Kelly Moss employees at the track and at the base are great. It’s really amazing to get to spend another year with them.”

Following ten years of international karting championship he move in to sports car racing in 2018, with first season in the European Le Mans series LMP3 class, followed by a season in the Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 class, and then a year in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

Credit: Porsche NA / IMSA

2021 saw a switch stateside, joining Kelly Moss Racing on his way to the second place in the championship. For 2022 he already has some experience under his belt, taking third place in the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona in the LMP3 class.

For the year ahead he has one big goal in mind, “winning the championship, and ultimately being better than I was last season. I want to beat my own statistics at the end of the day.”

The wider goal for van Berlo, as with many at this stage of his career is to take part in all of the big endurance races, “24 hours of Daytona, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Nürburgring, 12 Hours of Sebring, you name it–and win them,” adds van Berlo.

For 2022 van Berlo continues his partnership with the Racing for Children charity and will run a livery to reflect that, “I’m so happy to have the opportunity to once again represent such a great cause this season. It’ll make 2022 even more special”.

“Kay works incredibly hard every single day, and we are excited to watch where that hard work takes him, not just with our team, or even on track, but far beyond. His work ethic and tenacity is a beautiful lesson for all of the children who look up to him as a mentor with our Racing for Children’s partnership.” said Victoria Thomas, Vice-President of Kelly Moss.

President Andy Kilcoyne added, “We are thrilled to have Kay back this season to represent Racing for Children’s and Medical Properties Trust. I believe Kay feels he has unfinished business from last year’s inaugural Carrera Cup North America season. Kay is a fierce competitor and his tenacity and desire is infectious.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit