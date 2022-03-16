van Berlo tops rain-interrupted second practice at Sebring

Kay van Berlo topped the timesheets for the final session ahead of qualifying for the season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America.
Following the damp start to the day for first practice that say van Berlo at the front, the rain came down once again between the sessions, this meant that track time was limited as competitors chose to limit their running on the bumpy Sebring circuit until the track started to dry.
The Dutchman only took part in fifteen minutes of the session but this was enough for him to set the pace, finishing the final practice with a time of 2:03.441 good enough for the fastest lap and 0.657 seconds ahead of Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammate Riley Dickinson, who had topped the pre-season testing at the Florida track. Trenton Estep brought the MDK Motorsports Porsche home in third place.
“It was good session, we only did 15 minutes out of 30 because it started raining heavy before the session started,” explained van Berlo. “But the sun came out straight away, so the track started to drying quickly. We thought it would be a good time to go out when slicks were faster than the rain tyres. I was able to put a pretty good lap down and at the end we were fastest.
“We had a good feeling in the car, we haven’t done many setup changes compared to first practice, just considering the track conditions were not perfect to make a change and then draw any conclusions from that. I don’t know if I would change anything at the moment, I think we’re ready for qualifying.
“Qualifying is going to be important considering the fact that we have 43 cars ad you just don’t want to start in the middle of the pack or a couple of rows back as it’s always a mess around there.” he added.
In the Pro-Am class it was a carbon copy of the first session for the top-three drivers, Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammates Efrin Castro and Alan Metni topped the class with Peter Atwater in third place. Castro’s lap was good enough for twelfth overall with a time of 2:06.163.
Mark Kvamme paced the Am class again, setting a time of 2:07.275 in the MDK Motorsports car. Wright Motorspots John Goetz finished the session in second while Octavio Tequila Racing’s Bob Mueller was third.
Qualifying gets underway at 3:05pm local time.
|Pos.
|#
|CLASS
|Driver
|Time
|1
|3
|Pro
|Kay van Berlo
|2:03.441
|2
|53
|Pro
|Riley Dickinson
|2:04.098
|3
|6
|Pro
|Trenton Estep
|2:04.317
|4
|9
|Pro
|Parker Thompson
|2:04.558
|5
|11
|Pro
|Dimitri Dimakos
|2:04.934
|6
|12
|Pro
|Leh Keen
|2:04.948
|7
|58
|Pro
|TJ Fischer
|2:05.461
|8
|8
|Pro
|Michael McCann
|2:05.586
|9
|7
|Pro
|Michael McCarthy
|2:05.744
|10
|88
|Pro
|Hutton McKenna
|2:06.061
|11
|2
|Pro
|Sean Varwig
|2:06.089
|12
|65
|Pro-Am
|Efrin Castro
|2:06.163
|13
|77
|Pro
|Travis Wiley
|2:06.284
|14
|99
|Pro-Am
|Alan Metni
|2:06.444
|15
|13
|Pro
|Varun Choksey
|2:06.513
|16
|81
|Pro
|Grant Talkie
|2:06.617
|17
|26
|Pro-Am
|Peter Atwater
|2:06.872
|18
|47
|Pro-Am
|Justin Oakes
|2:07.036
|19
|69
|Pro-Am
|Thomas Collingwood
|2:07.117
|20
|55
|Pro-Am
|Matt Halcome
|2:07.175
|21
|43
|Am
|Mark Kvamme
|2:07.275
|22
|22
|Pro-Am
|Carlos De Quesada
|2:07.422
|23
|57
|Am
|John Goetz
|2:07.439
|24
|16
|Pro-Am
|Pedro Torres
|2:07.480
|25
|44
|Pro-Am
|Moisey Uretsky
|2:07.566
|26
|28
|Am
|Bob Mueller
|2:07.629
|27
|56
|Pro-Am
|Jeff Mosing
|2:07.773
|28
|24
|Pro
|Adam Adelson
|2:07.869
|29
|10
|Am
|Vernon McClure
|2:07.899
|30
|17
|Pro-Am
|Curt Swearingin
|2:07.925
|31
|29
|Am
|Jeffrey Majkrzak
|2:08.179
|32
|84
|Pro-Am
|Marco Cirone
|2:08.202
|33
|95
|Pro
|Conor Flynn
|2:08.740
|34
|18
|Pro-Am
|Richard Edge
|2:08.950
|35
|4
|Am
|Robert Hanley
|2:09.023
|36
|89
|Pro-Am
|Mike Zoi
|2:09.110
|37
|42
|Am
|Bill Smith
|2:09.348
|38
|92
|Am
|Joseph Lombardo
|2:09.962
|39
|30
|Pro-Am
|Dominique Lequeux
|2:11.072
|40
|80
|Am
|Joe Still
|2:12.068
|41
|21
|Am
|Grady Willingham
|2:12.129
|42
|97
|Pro-Am
|Craig Conway
|2:13.561
|43
|19
|Am
|Tom Balames
|2:17.462
Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord