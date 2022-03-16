Porsche Carrera Cup North America

van Berlo tops rain-interrupted second practice at Sebring

Credit: Porsche

Kay van Berlo topped the timesheets for the final session ahead of qualifying for the season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Following the damp start to the day for first practice that say van Berlo at the front, the rain came down once again between the sessions, this meant that track time was limited as competitors chose to limit their running on the bumpy Sebring circuit until the track started to dry.

The Dutchman only took part in fifteen minutes of the session but this was enough for him to set the pace, finishing the final practice with a time of 2:03.441 good enough for the fastest lap and 0.657 seconds ahead of Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammate Riley Dickinson, who had topped the pre-season testing at the Florida track. Trenton Estep brought the MDK Motorsports Porsche home in third place.

“It was good session, we only did 15 minutes out of 30 because it started raining heavy before the session started,” explained van Berlo. “But the sun came out straight away, so the track started to drying quickly. We thought it would be a good time to go out when slicks were faster than the rain tyres. I was able to put a pretty good lap down and at the end we were fastest.

“We had a good feeling in the car, we haven’t done many setup changes compared to first practice, just considering the track conditions were not perfect to make a change and then draw any conclusions from that. I don’t know if I would change anything at the moment, I think we’re ready for qualifying.

“Qualifying is going to be important considering the fact that we have 43 cars ad you just don’t want to start in the middle of the pack or a couple of rows back as it’s always a mess around there.” he added.

In the Pro-Am class it was a carbon copy of the first session for the top-three drivers, Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammates Efrin Castro and Alan Metni topped the class with Peter Atwater in third place. Castro’s lap was good enough for twelfth overall with a time of 2:06.163.

Am Class leader Mark Kvamme – Credit: Porsche

Mark Kvamme paced the Am class again, setting a time of 2:07.275 in the MDK Motorsports car. Wright Motorspots John Goetz finished the session in second while Octavio Tequila Racing’s Bob Mueller was third.

Qualifying gets underway at 3:05pm local time.

Pos.#CLASSDriverTime
13ProKay van Berlo2:03.441
253ProRiley Dickinson2:04.098
36ProTrenton Estep2:04.317
49ProParker Thompson2:04.558
511ProDimitri Dimakos2:04.934
612ProLeh Keen2:04.948
758ProTJ Fischer2:05.461
88ProMichael McCann2:05.586
97ProMichael McCarthy2:05.744
1088ProHutton McKenna2:06.061
112ProSean Varwig2:06.089
1265Pro-AmEfrin Castro2:06.163
1377ProTravis Wiley2:06.284
1499Pro-AmAlan Metni2:06.444
1513ProVarun Choksey2:06.513
1681ProGrant Talkie2:06.617
1726Pro-AmPeter Atwater2:06.872
1847Pro-AmJustin Oakes2:07.036
1969Pro-AmThomas Collingwood2:07.117
2055Pro-AmMatt Halcome2:07.175
2143AmMark Kvamme2:07.275
2222Pro-AmCarlos De Quesada2:07.422
2357AmJohn Goetz2:07.439
2416Pro-AmPedro Torres2:07.480
2544Pro-AmMoisey Uretsky2:07.566
2628AmBob Mueller2:07.629
2756Pro-AmJeff Mosing2:07.773
2824ProAdam Adelson2:07.869
2910AmVernon McClure2:07.899
3017Pro-AmCurt Swearingin2:07.925
3129AmJeffrey Majkrzak2:08.179
3284Pro-AmMarco Cirone2:08.202
3395ProConor Flynn2:08.740
3418Pro-AmRichard Edge2:08.950
354AmRobert Hanley2:09.023
3689Pro-AmMike Zoi2:09.110
3742AmBill Smith2:09.348
3892AmJoseph Lombardo2:09.962
3930Pro-AmDominique Lequeux2:11.072
4080AmJoe Still2:12.068
4121AmGrady Willingham2:12.129
4297Pro-AmCraig Conway2:13.561
4319AmTom Balames2:17.462
