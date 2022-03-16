van Berlo tops rain-interrupted second practice at Sebring

Kay van Berlo topped the timesheets for the final session ahead of qualifying for the season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Following the damp start to the day for first practice that say van Berlo at the front, the rain came down once again between the sessions, this meant that track time was limited as competitors chose to limit their running on the bumpy Sebring circuit until the track started to dry.

The Dutchman only took part in fifteen minutes of the session but this was enough for him to set the pace, finishing the final practice with a time of 2:03.441 good enough for the fastest lap and 0.657 seconds ahead of Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammate Riley Dickinson, who had topped the pre-season testing at the Florida track. Trenton Estep brought the MDK Motorsports Porsche home in third place.

“It was good session, we only did 15 minutes out of 30 because it started raining heavy before the session started,” explained van Berlo. “But the sun came out straight away, so the track started to drying quickly. We thought it would be a good time to go out when slicks were faster than the rain tyres. I was able to put a pretty good lap down and at the end we were fastest.

“We had a good feeling in the car, we haven’t done many setup changes compared to first practice, just considering the track conditions were not perfect to make a change and then draw any conclusions from that. I don’t know if I would change anything at the moment, I think we’re ready for qualifying.

“Qualifying is going to be important considering the fact that we have 43 cars ad you just don’t want to start in the middle of the pack or a couple of rows back as it’s always a mess around there.” he added.

In the Pro-Am class it was a carbon copy of the first session for the top-three drivers, Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammates Efrin Castro and Alan Metni topped the class with Peter Atwater in third place. Castro’s lap was good enough for twelfth overall with a time of 2:06.163.

Am Class leader Mark Kvamme – Credit: Porsche

Mark Kvamme paced the Am class again, setting a time of 2:07.275 in the MDK Motorsports car. Wright Motorspots John Goetz finished the session in second while Octavio Tequila Racing’s Bob Mueller was third.

Qualifying gets underway at 3:05pm local time.

Pos. # CLASS Driver Time 1 3 Pro Kay van Berlo 2:03.441 2 53 Pro Riley Dickinson 2:04.098 3 6 Pro Trenton Estep 2:04.317 4 9 Pro Parker Thompson 2:04.558 5 11 Pro Dimitri Dimakos 2:04.934 6 12 Pro Leh Keen 2:04.948 7 58 Pro TJ Fischer 2:05.461 8 8 Pro Michael McCann 2:05.586 9 7 Pro Michael McCarthy 2:05.744 10 88 Pro Hutton McKenna 2:06.061 11 2 Pro Sean Varwig 2:06.089 12 65 Pro-Am Efrin Castro 2:06.163 13 77 Pro Travis Wiley 2:06.284 14 99 Pro-Am Alan Metni 2:06.444 15 13 Pro Varun Choksey 2:06.513 16 81 Pro Grant Talkie 2:06.617 17 26 Pro-Am Peter Atwater 2:06.872 18 47 Pro-Am Justin Oakes 2:07.036 19 69 Pro-Am Thomas Collingwood 2:07.117 20 55 Pro-Am Matt Halcome 2:07.175 21 43 Am Mark Kvamme 2:07.275 22 22 Pro-Am Carlos De Quesada 2:07.422 23 57 Am John Goetz 2:07.439 24 16 Pro-Am Pedro Torres 2:07.480 25 44 Pro-Am Moisey Uretsky 2:07.566 26 28 Am Bob Mueller 2:07.629 27 56 Pro-Am Jeff Mosing 2:07.773 28 24 Pro Adam Adelson 2:07.869 29 10 Am Vernon McClure 2:07.899 30 17 Pro-Am Curt Swearingin 2:07.925 31 29 Am Jeffrey Majkrzak 2:08.179 32 84 Pro-Am Marco Cirone 2:08.202 33 95 Pro Conor Flynn 2:08.740 34 18 Pro-Am Richard Edge 2:08.950 35 4 Am Robert Hanley 2:09.023 36 89 Pro-Am Mike Zoi 2:09.110 37 42 Am Bill Smith 2:09.348 38 92 Am Joseph Lombardo 2:09.962 39 30 Pro-Am Dominique Lequeux 2:11.072 40 80 Am Joe Still 2:12.068 41 21 Am Grady Willingham 2:12.129 42 97 Pro-Am Craig Conway 2:13.561 43 19 Am Tom Balames 2:17.462

