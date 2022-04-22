Formula Regional European Championship

Aron Heads Beganovic as Prema Racing on Top in Opening Collective Test Session at Monza

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Paul Aron led the way in the opening collective test session of the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Friday.

Thirty-six cars hit the Italian circuit on Friday morning as preparation for the opening round of the season began in earnest, and it was Prema Racing and Mercedes-Benz protégé Aron who headed the field with a best time of 1:46.726.

In a session that was delayed initially by the weather, times tumbled throughout, and Aron and team-mate Dino Beganovic ended at the top, ahead of another returning driver in MP Motorsport’s Michael Belov.

Pietro Delli Guanti, racing for the new Race Performance Motorsports (R-P-M) team in 2022, was an encouraging fourth fastest ahead of the leading rookie in the field, Prema’s Sebastián Montoya.

Another rookie, Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joshua Dufek, placed sixth ahead of a pair of Arden Motorsport drivers, Edoardo Barrichello and Noel León, while Van Amersfoort Racing’s Kas Haverkort and Arden’s Joshua Dürksen completed the top ten.

Tim Tramnitz and Leonardo Fornaroli ended just outside the top ten in Trident’s first official session in FRECA, with Nicolás Baptiste the leading FA Racing driver thirteenth ahead of KIC Motorsport’s Santiago Ramos and ART Grand Prix’s Gabriele Mini.

There were two additional late entries to the field for the weekend, with R-P-M fielding team boss and former Formula Ford racer Keith Donegan in their second car, while R-ace GP fielded a fourth car for Léna Bühler, who returns to the team after racing for them last year.

There was one withdrawal as Belén García pulled out of racing with the G4 Racing team, with the Spaniard seemingly turning her focus back to her full-time ride in W Series having been scheduled to race this weekend.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Collective Test 1 Times

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
13Paul AronESTPrema Racing1:46.726
218Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing1:46.810
330Michael BelovMP Motorsport1:47.194
455Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance Motorsport1:47.234
558Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing1:47.375
613Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing1:47.532
791Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport1:47.557
819Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport1:47.565
927Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing1:47.649
1010Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport1:47.656
1170Tim TramnitzGERTrident1:47.706
1272Leonardo FornaroliITATrident1:47.717
1335Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA Racing1:47.818
1468Santiago RamosMEXKIC Motorsport1:47.826
1546Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix1:47.925
1626Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP1:47.964
1712Victor BernierFRAFA Racing1:48.084
1821Piotr WiśnickiPOLKIC Motorsport1:48.169
194Roman BilinskiPOLTrident1:48.169
208Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing1:48.172
2177Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP Motorsport1:48.198
229Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing1:48.242
2328Francesco BraschiITAKIC Motorsport1:48.267
2464Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix1:48.398
2542Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand Prix1:48.408
2692Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing1:48.464
2711Levente RévészHUNVan Amersfoort Racing1:48.519
2865Keith DoneganIRERace Performance Motorsport1:48.545
295Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite Racing1:48.720
3085Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP1:48.816
316Pietro ArmanniITAMonolite Racing1:48.820
3216Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP1:48.960
337Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing1:49.026
3417Sami MeguetounifFRAMP Motorsport1:49.289
3515Léna BühlerCHER-ace GP1:49.554
3624Cenyu HanCHNMonolite Racing1:49.600
