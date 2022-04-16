ART form continues as Saucy tops first day of Barcelona test

Gregoire Saucy was quickest around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the first day of FIA Formula 3 Championship testing, after Prema Racing dominated the previous week’s test at Circuito Jerez.

Franco Colapinto was second-quickest for Van Amersfoort Racing, ahead of Championship leader Victor Martins.

Morning

Friday morning began in near-perfect conditions, but there was a change to the expected line-up for the test earlier in the week.

David Schumacher was drafted in for Ayrton Simmons at Charouz Racing System, the German driver only enjoying limited running on his return to FIA F3.

Trident set the pace early on, first through Zane Maloney and Roman Stanek setting the first sub-1:33s lap of the Grand Prix circuit.

Matteo Nannini was also testing for ART, filling in for the injured Juan Manuel Correa, but caused a red flag during the morning with a mechanical issue.

Saucy went quickest in the morning with a 1:32.247, while one of Colapinto’s ‘record’ 49 laps was just a tenth and a half off the Swiss driver, while Martins ensured the ARTs sandwiched the Bahrain polesitter.

Maloney slipped down the order as the morning progressed, but did hold onto fourth just under four tenths away from Saucy.

Kush Maini, William Alatalo, David Vidales, Alex Smolyar and Nannini rounded out the top ten.

Afternoon

The full complement of drivers got stuck in from the word ‘go’ in the afternoon, with Caio Collet setting the early pace with a 1:34.465.

Isack Hadjar improved to go quickest himself, before Collet, not to be denied, took the top spot back.

Collet’s MP Motorsport team-mate Smolyar set a 1:33.342 later in the day, with Roman Stanek improving to go third, ahead of Maini, who ensured all three MP cars finished in the top four, Saucy, Hadjar, Arthur Leclerc, Jak Crawford, Oliver Rasmussen and Oliver Bearman.

Prema showed slightly more representative times in the afternoon, with all three cars in the lower reaches of the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 1 AM

Pos. No. Name Nat. Team Time 1 8 Gregoire Saucy SUI ART Grand Prix 1:32.247 2 29 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.402 3 7 Victor Martins FRA ART Grand Prix 1:32.491 4 3 Zane Maloney BAR Trident 1:32.643 5 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident 1:32.678 6 12 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport 1:32.710 7 25 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.759 8 20 David Vidales SPA Campos Racing 1:32.882 9 11 Alexander Smolyar FIA MP Motorsport 1:32.894 10 9 Matteo Nannini ARG ART Grand Prix 1:32.896 11 1 Oliver Rasmussen DEN Trident 1:33.027 12 17 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech Grand Prix 1:33.062 13 6 Oliver Bearman GBR Prema Racing 1:33.083 14 4 Arthur Leclerc MON Prema Racing 1:33.090 15 10 Caio Collet BRA MP Motorsport 1:33.188 16 30 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1:33.226 17 18 Isack Hadjar FRA Hitech Grand Prix 1:33.357 18 21 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing 1:33.365 19 24 Federico Malvestiti ITA Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.385 20 5 Jak Crawford USA Prema Racing 1:33.454 21 27 Brad Benavides SPA Carlin 1:33.642 22 16 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System 1:33.746 23 22 Josep Maria Marti SPA Campos Racing 1:33.758 24 31 Reece Ushijima JPN Van Amersfoort Racing 1:33.819 25 26 Zak O’Sullivan GBR Carlin 1:33.823 26 28 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin 1:33.871 27 23 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport 1:34.226 28 19 Nazim Azman MAL Hitech Grand Prix 1:34.350 29 14 Laszlo Toth HUN Charouz Racing System 1:34.612 30 15 David Schumacher GER Charouz Racing System 1:35.709

FIA F3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 1 PM