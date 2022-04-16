Formula 3

ART form continues as Saucy tops first day of Barcelona test

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Gregoire Saucy was quickest around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the first day of FIA Formula 3 Championship testing, after Prema Racing dominated the previous week’s test at Circuito Jerez.

Franco Colapinto was second-quickest for Van Amersfoort Racing, ahead of Championship leader Victor Martins.

Morning

Friday morning began in near-perfect conditions, but there was a change to the expected line-up for the test earlier in the week.

David Schumacher was drafted in for Ayrton Simmons at Charouz Racing System, the German driver only enjoying limited running on his return to FIA F3.

Trident set the pace early on, first through Zane Maloney and Roman Stanek setting the first sub-1:33s lap of the Grand Prix circuit.

Matteo Nannini was also testing for ART, filling in for the injured Juan Manuel Correa, but caused a red flag during the morning with a mechanical issue.

Saucy went quickest in the morning with a 1:32.247, while one of Colapinto’s ‘record’ 49 laps was just a tenth and a half off the Swiss driver, while Martins ensured the ARTs sandwiched the Bahrain polesitter.

Maloney slipped down the order as the morning progressed, but did hold onto fourth just under four tenths away from Saucy.

Kush Maini, William Alatalo, David Vidales, Alex Smolyar and Nannini rounded out the top ten.

Afternoon

The full complement of drivers got stuck in from the word ‘go’ in the afternoon, with Caio Collet setting the early pace with a 1:34.465.

Isack Hadjar improved to go quickest himself, before Collet, not to be denied, took the top spot back.

Collet’s MP Motorsport team-mate Smolyar set a 1:33.342 later in the day, with Roman Stanek improving to go third, ahead of Maini, who ensured all three MP cars finished in the top four, Saucy, Hadjar, Arthur Leclerc, Jak Crawford, Oliver Rasmussen and Oliver Bearman.

Prema showed slightly more representative times in the afternoon, with all three cars in the lower reaches of the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 1 AM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
18Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:32.247
229Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.402
37Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:32.491
43Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:32.643
52Roman StanekCZETrident1:32.678
612Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:32.710
725William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:32.759
820David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:32.882
911Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:32.894
109Matteo NanniniARGART Grand Prix1:32.896
111Oliver RasmussenDENTrident1:33.027
1217Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix1:33.062
136Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:33.083
144Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:33.090
1510Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:33.188
1630Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:33.226
1718Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix1:33.357
1821Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:33.365
1924Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport1:33.385
205Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:33.454
2127Brad BenavidesSPACarlin1:33.642
2216Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:33.746
2322Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:33.758
2431Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing1:33.819
2526Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:33.823
2628Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:33.871
2723Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:34.226
2819Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix1:34.350
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:34.612
3015David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing System1:35.709

FIA F3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 1 PM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
111Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:33.342
210Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:33.639
32Roman StanekCZETrident1:33.642
412Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:33.918
58Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:33.995
618Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix1:34.050
74Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:34.067
85Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:34.188
91Oliver RasmussenDENTrident1:34.276
106Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:34.314
117Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:34.375
1226Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:34.389
1317Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix1:34.508
1422Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:34.527
159Matteo NanniniARGART Grand Prix1:34.581
1630Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:34.581
1720David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:34.605
1815David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing System1:34.649
1916Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:34.671
2024Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport1:34.761
213Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:34.786
2225William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:34.807
2327Brad BenavidesSPACarlin1:34.898
2428Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:34.928
2521Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:35.259
2623Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:35.343
2731Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.537
2814Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:35.884
2919Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix1:35.888
3029Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:36.623
Share
175 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
Formula 3

Leclerc fastest in both sessions on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Jerez

By
2 Mins read
Arthur Leclerc topped both sessions on Wednesday’s FIA Formula 3 test, ensuring Prema Racing ended all four sessions fastest across the two days at Jerez.
Formula 3

Leclerc and Bearman put Prema top on Day 1 of Jerez testing

By
2 Mins read
Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman put Prema top of the times on Tuesday’s wet FIA Formula 3 test at Jerez.
Formula 3

Rasmussen replaces Edgar at Trident as Brit withdraws with health concerns

By
2 Mins read
Oliver Rasmussen will compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2022, after Jonny Edgar withdrew from Teams’ Champions Trident amid health concerns.