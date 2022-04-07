Leclerc fastest in both sessions on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Jerez

Arthur Leclerc ended Wednesday’s FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Circuito Jerez on top, having finished both the morning and afternoon session with the fastest time.
Prema Racing seemed to have the edge on the field over the two days, with Leclerc topping three sessions in total, and Oliver Bearman setting the fastest time on Tuesday afternoon.
The circuit dried throughout Day 2, while a wet circuit and intermittent rain kept times above the 1:33 barrier throughout Tuesday’s two sessions.
Prema’s second-year driver brought Tuesday’s times down by two and a half seconds by the end of Wednesday morning; the session ended with Leclerc setting a 1:30.634 ahead of Zak O’Sullivan (Carlin) and Caio Collet (MP Motorsport).
Morning
The early running on Wednesday morning was conducted on a still-wet track, despite times tumbling throughout the latter stages of Tuesday afternoon.
Josep Maria Marti and Campos Racing went quickest early on at one of their home circuits, before slipping back as conditions became more favourable.
Victor Martins took the times into the 1:30s for the first time in the two-day test, and the track dried quickly as the field bolted on the slick Pirelli tyres.
Leclerc was ever-present towards the top of the times in Spain, and continued his positive start to the season by going back to the summit with a 1:30.628 as times edged closer to the sub-1:30 mark.
GB3 champion Zak O’Sullivan went six thousandths of a second slower for Carlin, with Collet third and Bahrain Race 2 winner Martins marginally behind both.
Franco Colapinto took pole for the second race in Bahrain with Van Amersfoort Racing, and was just ahead of the returning Oliver Rasmussen who finished the morning sixth.
Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) ended the session seventh, ahead of a trio of GB3 race-winners, Oliver Bearman, 2020 champion Kaylen Frederick (Hitech Grand Prix) and Reece Ushijima (VAR) to round out the top ten.
Afternoon
Collet topped the times early in the afternoon running, once the track had dried and brought the fastest times of the test.
The Brazilian set a 1:30.359, before Zane Maloney dropped under the 1:30 barrier, but Leclerc took his place at the top of the timesheets back with a 1:29.556 towards the end of the day.
Victor Martins was just a hundredth slower, ahead of Isack Hadjar and Colapinto, themselves separated by just 0.003s.
Oliver Rasmussen finished the session fifth, ahead of Frederick, Maloney and Oliver Bearman.
Gregoire Saucy ended testing at Jerez in ninth, just ahead of Roman Stanek.
FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 2 AM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:30.628
|2
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:30.634
|3
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:30.653
|4
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:30.671
|5
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:30.865
|6
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|1:31.060
|7
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:31.138
|8
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:31.140
|9
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.174
|10
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|USA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:31.200
|11
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:31.269
|12
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:31.304
|13
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:31.318
|14
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:31.418
|15
|11
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|1:31.424
|16
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:31.440
|17
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:31.506
|18
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:31.513
|19
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.514
|20
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:31.681
|21
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:32.020
|22
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:32.056
|23
|15
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:32.114
|24
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|1:32.315
|25
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:32.365
|26
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:32.376
|27
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:32.507
|28
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.620
|29
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:33.413
|30
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:33.625
FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 2 PM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema
|1:29.366
|2
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:29.380
|3
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:29.611
|4
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:29.614
|5
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|1:29.634
|6
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:29.720
|7
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:29.799
|8
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:29.835
|9
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:29.842
|10
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:30.015
|11
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:30.023
|12
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:30.145
|13
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:30.157
|14
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:30.327
|15
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|USA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:30.349
|16
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:30.401
|17
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:30.401
|18
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:30.456
|19
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:30.482
|20
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:30.485
|21
|11
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|1:30.565
|22
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:30.582
|23
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:30.659
|24
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:30.675
|25
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:30.693
|26
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:31.061
|27
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:31.090
|28
|15
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:31.220
|29
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|1:31.551
|30
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:31.878