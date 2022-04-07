Leclerc fastest in both sessions on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Jerez

Arthur Leclerc ended Wednesday’s FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Circuito Jerez on top, having finished both the morning and afternoon session with the fastest time.

Prema Racing seemed to have the edge on the field over the two days, with Leclerc topping three sessions in total, and Oliver Bearman setting the fastest time on Tuesday afternoon.

The circuit dried throughout Day 2, while a wet circuit and intermittent rain kept times above the 1:33 barrier throughout Tuesday’s two sessions.

Prema’s second-year driver brought Tuesday’s times down by two and a half seconds by the end of Wednesday morning; the session ended with Leclerc setting a 1:30.634 ahead of Zak O’Sullivan (Carlin) and Caio Collet (MP Motorsport).

Morning

The early running on Wednesday morning was conducted on a still-wet track, despite times tumbling throughout the latter stages of Tuesday afternoon.

Josep Maria Marti and Campos Racing went quickest early on at one of their home circuits, before slipping back as conditions became more favourable.

Victor Martins took the times into the 1:30s for the first time in the two-day test, and the track dried quickly as the field bolted on the slick Pirelli tyres.

Leclerc was ever-present towards the top of the times in Spain, and continued his positive start to the season by going back to the summit with a 1:30.628 as times edged closer to the sub-1:30 mark.

GB3 champion Zak O’Sullivan went six thousandths of a second slower for Carlin, with Collet third and Bahrain Race 2 winner Martins marginally behind both.

Franco Colapinto took pole for the second race in Bahrain with Van Amersfoort Racing, and was just ahead of the returning Oliver Rasmussen who finished the morning sixth.

Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) ended the session seventh, ahead of a trio of GB3 race-winners, Oliver Bearman, 2020 champion Kaylen Frederick (Hitech Grand Prix) and Reece Ushijima (VAR) to round out the top ten.

Afternoon

Collet topped the times early in the afternoon running, once the track had dried and brought the fastest times of the test.

The Brazilian set a 1:30.359, before Zane Maloney dropped under the 1:30 barrier, but Leclerc took his place at the top of the timesheets back with a 1:29.556 towards the end of the day.

Victor Martins was just a hundredth slower, ahead of Isack Hadjar and Colapinto, themselves separated by just 0.003s.

Oliver Rasmussen finished the session fifth, ahead of Frederick, Maloney and Oliver Bearman.

Gregoire Saucy ended testing at Jerez in ninth, just ahead of Roman Stanek.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 2 AM

Pos. No. Name Nat. Team Time 1 4 Arthur Leclerc MON Prema Racing 1:30.628 2 26 Zak O’Sullivan GBR Carlin 1:30.634 3 10 Caio Collet BRA MP Motorsport 1:30.653 4 7 Victor Martins FRA ART Grand Prix 1:30.671 5 29 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing 1:30.865 6 1 Oliver Rasmussen DEN Trident 1:31.060 7 9 Juan Manuel Correa USA ART Grand Prix 1:31.138 8 6 Oliver Bearman GBR Prema Racing 1:31.140 9 17 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.174 10 31 Reece Ushijima USA Van Amersfoort Racing 1:31.200 11 20 David Vidales SPA Campos Racing 1:31.269 12 22 Josep Maria Marti SPA Campos Racing 1:31.304 13 8 Gregoire Saucy SUI ART Grand Prix 1:31.318 14 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident 1:31.418 15 11 Alexander Smolyar FIA MP Motorsport 1:31.424 16 25 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.440 17 21 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing 1:31.506 18 28 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin 1:31.513 19 18 Isack Hadjar FRA Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.514 20 30 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1:31.681 21 12 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport 1:32.020 22 3 Zane Maloney BAR Trident 1:32.056 23 15 Ayrton Simmons GBR Charouz Racing System 1:32.114 24 27 Brad Benavides USA Carlin 1:32.315 25 24 Federico Malvestiti ITA Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.365 26 5 Jak Crawford USA Prema Racing 1:32.376 27 16 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System 1:32.507 28 19 Nazim Azman MAL Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.620 29 14 Laszlo Toth HUN Charouz Racing System 1:33.413 30 23 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.625

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 2 PM