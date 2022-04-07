Formula 3

Leclerc fastest in both sessions on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Jerez

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Arthur Leclerc ended Wednesday’s FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Circuito Jerez on top, having finished both the morning and afternoon session with the fastest time.

Prema Racing seemed to have the edge on the field over the two days, with Leclerc topping three sessions in total, and Oliver Bearman setting the fastest time on Tuesday afternoon.

The circuit dried throughout Day 2, while a wet circuit and intermittent rain kept times above the 1:33 barrier throughout Tuesday’s two sessions.

Prema’s second-year driver brought Tuesday’s times down by two and a half seconds by the end of Wednesday morning; the session ended with Leclerc setting a 1:30.634 ahead of Zak O’Sullivan (Carlin) and Caio Collet (MP Motorsport).

Morning

The early running on Wednesday morning was conducted on a still-wet track, despite times tumbling throughout the latter stages of Tuesday afternoon. 

Josep Maria Marti and Campos Racing went quickest early on at one of their home circuits, before slipping back as conditions became more favourable.

Victor Martins took the times into the 1:30s for the first time in the two-day test, and the track dried quickly as the field bolted on the slick Pirelli tyres.

Leclerc was ever-present towards the top of the times in Spain, and continued his positive start to the season by going back to the summit with a 1:30.628 as times edged closer to the sub-1:30 mark.

GB3 champion Zak O’Sullivan went six thousandths of a second slower for Carlin, with Collet third and Bahrain Race 2 winner Martins marginally behind both.

Franco Colapinto took pole for the second race in Bahrain with Van Amersfoort Racing, and was just ahead of the returning Oliver Rasmussen who finished the morning sixth. 

Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) ended the session seventh, ahead of a trio of GB3 race-winners, Oliver Bearman, 2020 champion Kaylen Frederick (Hitech Grand Prix) and Reece Ushijima (VAR) to round out the top ten.

Afternoon

Collet topped the times early in the afternoon running, once the track had dried and brought the fastest times of the test.

The Brazilian set a 1:30.359, before Zane Maloney dropped under the 1:30 barrier, but Leclerc took his place at the top of the timesheets back with a 1:29.556 towards the end of the day.

Victor Martins was just a hundredth slower, ahead of Isack Hadjar and Colapinto, themselves separated by just 0.003s.

Oliver Rasmussen finished the session fifth, ahead of Frederick, Maloney and Oliver Bearman.

Gregoire Saucy ended testing at Jerez in ninth, just ahead of Roman Stanek.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 2 AM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
14Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:30.628
226Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:30.634
310Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:30.653
47Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:30.671
529Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:30.865
61Oliver RasmussenDENTrident1:31.060
79Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix1:31.138
86Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:31.140
917Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix1:31.174
1031Reece UshijimaUSAVan Amersfoort Racing1:31.200
1120David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:31.269
1222Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:31.304
138Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:31.318
142Roman StanekCZETrident1:31.418
1511Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:31.424
1625William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:31.440
1721Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:31.506
1828Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:31.513
1918Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix1:31.514
2030Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:31.681
2112Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:32.020
223Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:32.056
2315Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System1:32.114
2427Brad BenavidesUSACarlin1:32.315
2524Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport1:32.365
265Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:32.376
2716Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:32.507
2819Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix1:32.620
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:33.413
3023Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:33.625

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 2 PM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
14Arthur LeclercMONPrema1:29.366
27Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:29.380
318Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix1:29.611
429Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.614
51Oliver RasmussenDENTrident1:29.634
617Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix1:29.720
73Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:29.799
86Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:29.835
98Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:29.842
102Roman StanekCZETrident1:30.015
1126Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:30.023
125Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:30.145
1320David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:30.157
1410Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:30.327
1531Reece UshijimaUSAVan Amersfoort Racing1:30.349
1622Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:30.401
179Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix1:30.401
1819Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix1:30.456
1928Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:30.482
2016Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:30.485
2111Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:30.565
2223Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:30.582
2325William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:30.659
2430Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:30.675
2521Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:30.693
2612Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:31.061
2724Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport1:31.090
2815Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System1:31.220
2927Brad BenavidesUSACarlin1:31.551
3014Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:31.878
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Related posts
Formula 3

Leclerc and Bearman put Prema top on Day 1 of Jerez testing

Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman put Prema top of the times on Tuesday’s wet FIA Formula 3 test at Jerez.
Formula 3

Rasmussen replaces Edgar at Trident as Brit withdraws with health concerns

Oliver Rasmussen will compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2022, after Jonny Edgar withdrew from Teams’ Champions Trident amid health concerns.
Formula 3

Martins and ART top FIA F3 standings after Bahrain

ART Grand Prix lead the Teams Championship after the FIA Formula 3 Championship’s first visit to the Bahrain International Circuit last weekend. The circus travels to another new circuit in Imola in April.