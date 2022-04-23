Formula Regional European Championship

Beganovic Takes Maiden FRECA Victory in Chaos-filled Wet Opening Race at Monza

Dino Beganovic took victory at Monza

Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic took his maiden Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine victory in the opening race of the weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

In a race held in wet conditions, Beganovic maintained his advantage at the front after starting from pole position, while fellow front row starter Lorenzo Fluxá slipped behind both Michael Belov and Gabriele Mini into turn one. ART Grand Prix’s Mini moved up to second, while R-ace GP’s Fluxá regained third at the exit of the turn ahead of MP Motorsport’s Belov.

The safety car was soon deployed as ART Grand Prix’s debutant Laurens van Hoepen and Arden Motorsport’s Edoardo Barrichello collided at turn one, the former stopping at the side of the track with damage and the latter going to the pit lane for repairs.

On the restart, it was nearly game over for the race leader as the Prema Racing driver was hit from behind by ART’s Mini.  Beganovic got away without damage, but the Italian broke his front wing and was forced into the pit lane for repairs.  The incident is under review from the stewards.

Fluxá and Belov again switched positions after the R-ace GP driver missed the first chicane, but it was not long before the safety car was out for a second time for two separate incidents.  Léna Bühler ended in the gravel trap at Parabolica, while Race Performance Motorsport’s Pietro Delli Guanti and MP Motorsport’s Dilano van ‘t Hoff collided at the second chicane.

Another incident accounted for the front wing of Prema Racing’s Paul Aron, but Beganovic again held the lead behind the safety car ahead of Belov and Fluxá.

At the restart, Van Amersfoort Racing’s Kas Haverkort, running in fourth, found himself passed by both Hadrien David and Gabriel Bortoleto in quick order, and it was status quo at the front until the third safety car intervention, caused by G4 Racing’s Axel Gnos crashing out at the exit of the second Lesmo corner.

Beganovic survived the final restart for a one-lap shootout, while Belov and Fluxá completed the podium.  David ended fourth while Haverkort repassed Bortoleto for fifth.  Mari Boya was ART Grand Prix’s only points finisher in seventh, while the leading rookie was Prema Racing’s Sebastián Montoya in eighth.

The top ten was completed by MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif and Monolite Racing’s Maceo Capietto, while Mini recovered from coming out of the pits in thirty-third place to finish sixteenth in a certain case of what could have been for the Italian.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 1 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
118Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing32:35.273
230Michael BelovMP Motorsport+0.767
316Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP+1.754
426Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP+2.907
527Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing+3.479
685Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP+4.442
764Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix+4.454
858Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+6.078
917Sami MeguetounifFRAMP Motorsport+6.327
105Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite Racing+6.892
1110Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport+7.429
1212Victor BernierFRAFA Racing+7.612
1372Leonardo FornaroliITATrident+8.386
1470Tim TramnitzGERTrident+8.793
154Roman BilinskiPOLTrident+9.349
1646Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix+9.812
179Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing+10.688
1835Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA Racing+10.945
1913Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing+11.331
208Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing+13.959
2119Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport+14.084
2292Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing+14.333
2311Levente RévészHUNVan Amersfoort Racing+14.608
2421Piotr WiśnickiPOLKIC Motorsport+16.146
2568Santiago RamosMEXKIC Motorsport+16.291
2691Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport+18.218
273Paul AronESTPrema Racing+18.487
2824Cenyu HanCHNMonolite Racing+19.196
2928Francesco BraschiITAKIC Motorsport+20.003
3088Hamda Al QusaibiUAEPrema Racing+25.458
RET65Keith DoneganIRERace Performance MotorsportRetired
RET6Pietro ArmanniITAMonolite RacingRetired
RET7Axel GnosCHEG4 RacingRetired
RET77Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP MotorsportRetired
RET55Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance MotorsportRetired
RET15Léna BühlerCHER-ace GPRetired
RET42Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand PrixRetired
