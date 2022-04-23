Beganovic Takes Maiden FRECA Victory in Chaos-filled Wet Opening Race at Monza

Ferrari Driver Academy member Dino Beganovic took his maiden Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine victory in the opening race of the weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

In a race held in wet conditions, Beganovic maintained his advantage at the front after starting from pole position, while fellow front row starter Lorenzo Fluxá slipped behind both Michael Belov and Gabriele Mini into turn one. ART Grand Prix’s Mini moved up to second, while R-ace GP’s Fluxá regained third at the exit of the turn ahead of MP Motorsport’s Belov.

The safety car was soon deployed as ART Grand Prix’s debutant Laurens van Hoepen and Arden Motorsport’s Edoardo Barrichello collided at turn one, the former stopping at the side of the track with damage and the latter going to the pit lane for repairs.

On the restart, it was nearly game over for the race leader as the Prema Racing driver was hit from behind by ART’s Mini. Beganovic got away without damage, but the Italian broke his front wing and was forced into the pit lane for repairs. The incident is under review from the stewards.

Fluxá and Belov again switched positions after the R-ace GP driver missed the first chicane, but it was not long before the safety car was out for a second time for two separate incidents. Léna Bühler ended in the gravel trap at Parabolica, while Race Performance Motorsport’s Pietro Delli Guanti and MP Motorsport’s Dilano van ‘t Hoff collided at the second chicane.

Another incident accounted for the front wing of Prema Racing’s Paul Aron, but Beganovic again held the lead behind the safety car ahead of Belov and Fluxá.

At the restart, Van Amersfoort Racing’s Kas Haverkort, running in fourth, found himself passed by both Hadrien David and Gabriel Bortoleto in quick order, and it was status quo at the front until the third safety car intervention, caused by G4 Racing’s Axel Gnos crashing out at the exit of the second Lesmo corner.

Beganovic survived the final restart for a one-lap shootout, while Belov and Fluxá completed the podium. David ended fourth while Haverkort repassed Bortoleto for fifth. Mari Boya was ART Grand Prix’s only points finisher in seventh, while the leading rookie was Prema Racing’s Sebastián Montoya in eighth.

The top ten was completed by MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif and Monolite Racing’s Maceo Capietto, while Mini recovered from coming out of the pits in thirty-third place to finish sixteenth in a certain case of what could have been for the Italian.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 1 Result