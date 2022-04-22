Michael Belov Fastest from Mari Boya in Second Collective Test Session at Monza

After ending third fastest in the morning session at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Friday, Michael Belov hit top spot in the second session to conclude the running on the opening day of the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

Belov, running a full campaign in 2022 with MP Motorsport after running only a partial campaign last year with G4 Racing, took top spot with a time of 1:46.509, which was two-tenths of a second faster than the quickest time in the earlier session.

After being well down the order in the first session, ART Grand Prix’s Mari Boya ended the day second fastest, 0.265 seconds back on Belov, while morning pace setter Paul Aron completed the top three for Prema Racing.

Proving that his pre-season pace was genuine, ART Grand Prix’s Gabriele Mini placed fourth after being only fifteenth in the morning, while Hadrien David, another driver hotly tipped to be a title contender this season, was fifth for R-ace GP.

Kas Haverkort was the best of the Van Amersfoort Racing drivers in sixth, just ahead of Arden Motorsport’s Joshua Dürksen, the Paraguayan the leading rookie in the session ahead of MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif, who was eighth.

Dino Beganovic, who ended the morning session with the second quickest time, could not replicate the same kind of pace in the afternoon and finished down in ninth, while Dilano van ‘t Hoff made it a trio of MP Motorsport drivers inside the top ten by ending tenth ahead of Arden’s Edoardo Barrichello and Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joshua Dufek.

The field was back up to its scheduled thirty-seven cars on Friday afternoon as Emirates driver Hamda Al Qusaibi took to the track in the fourth Prema Racing entry having missed out on the morning’s running. She was an encouraging nineteenth fastest, while fellow female racer Léna Bühler was thirty-third for R-ace GP in a field spread by just 2.861 seconds.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Collective Test 2 Result