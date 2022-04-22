Formula Regional European Championship

Michael Belov Fastest from Mari Boya in Second Collective Test Session at Monza

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

After ending third fastest in the morning session at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Friday, Michael Belov hit top spot in the second session to conclude the running on the opening day of the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

Belov, running a full campaign in 2022 with MP Motorsport after running only a partial campaign last year with G4 Racing, took top spot with a time of 1:46.509, which was two-tenths of a second faster than the quickest time in the earlier session.

After being well down the order in the first session, ART Grand Prix’s Mari Boya ended the day second fastest, 0.265 seconds back on Belov, while morning pace setter Paul Aron completed the top three for Prema Racing.

Proving that his pre-season pace was genuine, ART Grand Prix’s Gabriele Mini placed fourth after being only fifteenth in the morning, while Hadrien David, another driver hotly tipped to be a title contender this season, was fifth for R-ace GP.

Kas Haverkort was the best of the Van Amersfoort Racing drivers in sixth, just ahead of Arden Motorsport’s Joshua Dürksen, the Paraguayan the leading rookie in the session ahead of MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif, who was eighth.

Dino Beganovic, who ended the morning session with the second quickest time, could not replicate the same kind of pace in the afternoon and finished down in ninth, while Dilano van ‘t Hoff made it a trio of MP Motorsport drivers inside the top ten by ending tenth ahead of Arden’s Edoardo Barrichello and Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joshua Dufek.

The field was back up to its scheduled thirty-seven cars on Friday afternoon as Emirates driver Hamda Al Qusaibi took to the track in the fourth Prema Racing entry having missed out on the morning’s running.  She was an encouraging nineteenth fastest, while fellow female racer Léna Bühler was thirty-third for R-ace GP in a field spread by just 2.861 seconds.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Collective Test 2 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
130Michael BelovMP Motorsport1:46.509
264Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix1:46.774
33Paul AronESTPrema Racing1:46.787
446Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix1:46.805
526Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP1:47.034
627Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing1:47.092
710Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport1:47.124
817Sami MeguetounifFRAMP Motorsport1:47.167
918Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing1:47.259
1077Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP Motorsport1:47.330
1191Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport1:47.415
1213Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing1:47.459
1319Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport1:47.496
1442Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand Prix1:47.539
1585Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP1:47.555
168Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing1:47.584
1772Leonardo FornaroliITATrident1:47.649
1870Tim TramnitzGERTrident1:47.660
1988Hamda Al QusaibiUAEPrema Racing1:47.681
2016Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP1:47.682
219Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing1:47.693
2265Keith DoneganIRERace Performance Motorsport1:47.747
234Roman BilinskiPOLTrident1:47.780
245Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite Racing1:47.781
2558Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing1:47.801
2612Victor BernierFRAFA Racing1:47.832
2755Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance Motorsport1:47.901
286Pietro ArmanniITAMonolite Racing1:48.252
2992Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing1:48.265
3024Cenyu HanCHNMonolite Racing1:48.284
3121Piotr WiśnickiPOLKIC Motorsport1:48.338
3235Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA Racing1:48.537
3315Léna BühlerCHER-ace GP1:48.781
3468Santiago RamosMEXKIC Motorsport1:48.788
3528Francesco BraschiITAKIC Motorsport1:49.016
367Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing1:49.125
3711Levente RévészHUNVan Amersfoort Racing1:49.370
