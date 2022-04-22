Bill Elliott returns to SRX for Five Flags, Stafford

Bill Elliott wants another go at the Superstar Racing Experience, even if it won’t be for the championship. On Friday, SRX announced Elliott will run the 2022 season opener at Five Flags Speedway on 18 June and the Stafford Motor Speedway event on 2 July.

“I can’t wait to climb back into my SRX car and compete against the class of guys in this series,” said Elliott.

Elliott contested the full 2021 season, but his campaign was marred by multiple misfortunes as he placed in the bottom two across the first four races. He finally found life in the finale at the Nashville Fairgrounds as he won his heat race, led the most laps, and joined his son Chase on the podium by finishing third. He ended the season ninth in points, avoiding a last-place finish among the ten full-timers.

Prior to the 2021 SRX season, the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion had not run a full slate in any racing division since retiring from weekly Cup competition after the 2003 season. While he has mainly focused on supporting Chase’s own career in the two decades since, he has occasionally returned to the driver’s seat, including making a NASCAR Xfinity Series road course start in 2018.

Alongside his title, he has forty-four career Cup victories and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Assembling this field of Superstar drivers has been a blast,” SRX CEO Don Hawk commented. “Having the opportunity to announce the driver who is a series champion, Daytona 500 champion, Indy Brickyard 400 winner, three-time Southern 500 winner and sixteen-time Most Popular Driver, Bill Elliott is really special to me.

“Bill raced with the best and I remember meeting with him in 1986 and trying to do a business deal with he and the Mellings. Now, here it is thirty-six years later and we’ve got the deal done. I couldn’t be happier.”