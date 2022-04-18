Formula 3

Collet quickest on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Barcelona

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

MP Motorsport continued their strong showing into the second day of the FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

Caio Collet set the pace on a morning run where the BWT Alpine F1 Team junior prioritised one-lap pace, ahead of team-mate Alexander Smolyar and Franco Colapinto.

William Alatalo was nearly three seconds slower in the afternoon as drivers focused on tyre preservation and race simulations, while Josep Maria Marti (Campos Racing) and Arthur Leclerc (Prema Racing) had their turns towards the top.

Morning

Gregoire Saucy picked up where he left off on Friday by going quickest in the early stages, with a 1:32.109, before Collet and Smolyar displaced him to take the top two spots.

Colapinto had focused more on endurance throughout both days of the test, completing the most laps in both sessions on Friday and on Saturday morning. Across those three sessions, he completed 154 tours of the Grand Prix circuit.

Isack Hadjar won the first race of the season in Bahrain, and continued to show his pace on Saturday morning, ending the session fourth, ahead of Roman Stanek, Saucy, Oliver Rasmussen, Zane Maloney, Matteo Nannini (standing in for Juan Manuel Correa) and Arthur Leclerc.

Afternoon

Jenzer Motorsport‘s William Alatalo was quickest in a long-run-focused afternoon session, having gone top in the early stages. Colapinto and his Van Amersfoort Racing team-mates Reece Ushijima and Rafael Villagomez also showed strong pace, with Pepe Marti going towards the top later on.

Arthur Leclerc showed his hand late in the day to go ahead of Villagomez, who broke his Argentine team-mate’s stranglehold on distance covered, setting 58 laps in the afternoon.

Oliver Bearman joined fellow Ferrari Driver Academy prospect, and Prema team-mate Leclerc at the sharp end, taking fifth, ahead of David Schumacher, Federico Malvestiti and Ido Cohen.

David Vidales (Campos) and Jak Crawford (Prema) rounded out the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2 AM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
110Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:31.507
211Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:31.824
329Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:31.848
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix1:31.855
52Roman StanekCZETrident1:31.935
68Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:32.002
71Oliver RasmussenDENTrident1:32.080
83Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:32.107
99Matteo NanniniARGART Grand Prix1:32.177
104Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:32.206
1112Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:32.223
1222Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:32.380
135Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:32.412
147Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:32.422
1520David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:32.433
1621Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:32.549
1717Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix1:32.550
1831Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.555
196Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:32.561
2030Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.669
2125William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:32.847
2216Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:32.851
2326Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:32.935
2415David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing System1:33.001
2528Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:33.084
2619Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix1:33.283
2724Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport1:33.297
2827Brad BenavidesUSACarlin1:33.347
2923Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:33.457
3014Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:34.522

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2 PM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
125William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:34.488
222Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:34.984
34Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:35.027
430Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.068
56Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:35.220
615David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing System1:35.242
724Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport1:35.290
823Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:35.307
920David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:35.435
105Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:35.455
1131Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.669
1217Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix1:35.783
1312Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:36.195
1418Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix1:36.331
1510Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:37.032
169Matteo NanniniARGART Grand Prix1:37.085
172Roman StanekCZETrident1:37.371
1829Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:37.467
193Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:37.556
208Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:37.559
2116Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:37.566
2228Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:37.699
237Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:37.788
241Oliver RasmussenDENTrident1:37.804
2521Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:37.959
2626Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:38.145
2719Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix1:38.303
2827Brad BenavidesUSACarlin1:38.675
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:38.809
Share
176 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
Formula 3

ART form continues as Saucy tops first day of Barcelona test

By
2 Mins read
Gregoire Saucy ended the first day of FIA F3 testing fastest in Valencia, while ART team-mate Victor Martins will arrive at Imola as championship leader.
Formula 3

Leclerc fastest in both sessions on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Jerez

By
2 Mins read
Arthur Leclerc topped both sessions on Wednesday’s FIA Formula 3 test, ensuring Prema Racing ended all four sessions fastest across the two days at Jerez.
Formula 3

Leclerc and Bearman put Prema top on Day 1 of Jerez testing

By
2 Mins read
Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman put Prema top of the times on Tuesday’s wet FIA Formula 3 test at Jerez.