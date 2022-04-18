Collet quickest on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Barcelona

MP Motorsport continued their strong showing into the second day of the FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.

Caio Collet set the pace on a morning run where the BWT Alpine F1 Team junior prioritised one-lap pace, ahead of team-mate Alexander Smolyar and Franco Colapinto.

William Alatalo was nearly three seconds slower in the afternoon as drivers focused on tyre preservation and race simulations, while Josep Maria Marti (Campos Racing) and Arthur Leclerc (Prema Racing) had their turns towards the top.

Morning

Gregoire Saucy picked up where he left off on Friday by going quickest in the early stages, with a 1:32.109, before Collet and Smolyar displaced him to take the top two spots.

Colapinto had focused more on endurance throughout both days of the test, completing the most laps in both sessions on Friday and on Saturday morning. Across those three sessions, he completed 154 tours of the Grand Prix circuit.

Isack Hadjar won the first race of the season in Bahrain, and continued to show his pace on Saturday morning, ending the session fourth, ahead of Roman Stanek, Saucy, Oliver Rasmussen, Zane Maloney, Matteo Nannini (standing in for Juan Manuel Correa) and Arthur Leclerc.

Afternoon

Jenzer Motorsport‘s William Alatalo was quickest in a long-run-focused afternoon session, having gone top in the early stages. Colapinto and his Van Amersfoort Racing team-mates Reece Ushijima and Rafael Villagomez also showed strong pace, with Pepe Marti going towards the top later on.

Arthur Leclerc showed his hand late in the day to go ahead of Villagomez, who broke his Argentine team-mate’s stranglehold on distance covered, setting 58 laps in the afternoon.

Oliver Bearman joined fellow Ferrari Driver Academy prospect, and Prema team-mate Leclerc at the sharp end, taking fifth, ahead of David Schumacher, Federico Malvestiti and Ido Cohen.

David Vidales (Campos) and Jak Crawford (Prema) rounded out the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2 AM

Pos. No. Name Nat. Team Time 1 10 Caio Collet BRA MP Motorsport 1:31.507 2 11 Alexander Smolyar FIA MP Motorsport 1:31.824 3 29 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing 1:31.848 4 18 Isack Hadjar FRA Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.855 5 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident 1:31.935 6 8 Gregoire Saucy SUI ART Grand Prix 1:32.002 7 1 Oliver Rasmussen DEN Trident 1:32.080 8 3 Zane Maloney BAR Trident 1:32.107 9 9 Matteo Nannini ARG ART Grand Prix 1:32.177 10 4 Arthur Leclerc MON Prema Racing 1:32.206 11 12 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport 1:32.223 12 22 Josep Maria Marti SPA Campos Racing 1:32.380 13 5 Jak Crawford USA Prema Racing 1:32.412 14 7 Victor Martins FRA ART Grand Prix 1:32.422 15 20 David Vidales SPA Campos Racing 1:32.433 16 21 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing 1:32.549 17 17 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.550 18 31 Reece Ushijima JPN Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.555 19 6 Oliver Bearman GBR Prema Racing 1:32.561 20 30 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.669 21 25 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.847 22 16 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System 1:32.851 23 26 Zak O’Sullivan GBR Carlin 1:32.935 24 15 David Schumacher GER Charouz Racing System 1:33.001 25 28 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin 1:33.084 26 19 Nazim Azman MAL Hitech Grand Prix 1:33.283 27 24 Federico Malvestiti ITA Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.297 28 27 Brad Benavides USA Carlin 1:33.347 29 23 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.457 30 14 Laszlo Toth HUN Charouz Racing System 1:34.522

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2 PM