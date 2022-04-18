Collet quickest on Day 2 of FIA F3 testing in Barcelona

MP Motorsport continued their strong showing into the second day of the FIA Formula 3 Championship test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday.
Caio Collet set the pace on a morning run where the BWT Alpine F1 Team junior prioritised one-lap pace, ahead of team-mate Alexander Smolyar and Franco Colapinto.
William Alatalo was nearly three seconds slower in the afternoon as drivers focused on tyre preservation and race simulations, while Josep Maria Marti (Campos Racing) and Arthur Leclerc (Prema Racing) had their turns towards the top.
Morning
Gregoire Saucy picked up where he left off on Friday by going quickest in the early stages, with a 1:32.109, before Collet and Smolyar displaced him to take the top two spots.
Colapinto had focused more on endurance throughout both days of the test, completing the most laps in both sessions on Friday and on Saturday morning. Across those three sessions, he completed 154 tours of the Grand Prix circuit.
Isack Hadjar won the first race of the season in Bahrain, and continued to show his pace on Saturday morning, ending the session fourth, ahead of Roman Stanek, Saucy, Oliver Rasmussen, Zane Maloney, Matteo Nannini (standing in for Juan Manuel Correa) and Arthur Leclerc.
Afternoon
Jenzer Motorsport‘s William Alatalo was quickest in a long-run-focused afternoon session, having gone top in the early stages. Colapinto and his Van Amersfoort Racing team-mates Reece Ushijima and Rafael Villagomez also showed strong pace, with Pepe Marti going towards the top later on.
Arthur Leclerc showed his hand late in the day to go ahead of Villagomez, who broke his Argentine team-mate’s stranglehold on distance covered, setting 58 laps in the afternoon.
Oliver Bearman joined fellow Ferrari Driver Academy prospect, and Prema team-mate Leclerc at the sharp end, taking fifth, ahead of David Schumacher, Federico Malvestiti and Ido Cohen.
David Vidales (Campos) and Jak Crawford (Prema) rounded out the top ten.
FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2 AM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:31.507
|2
|11
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|1:31.824
|3
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:31.848
|4
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.855
|5
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:31.935
|6
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.002
|7
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|1:32.080
|8
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:32.107
|9
|9
|Matteo Nannini
|ARG
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.177
|10
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:32.206
|11
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:32.223
|12
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:32.380
|13
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:32.412
|14
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.422
|15
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:32.433
|16
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:32.549
|17
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.550
|18
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|JPN
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.555
|19
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:32.561
|20
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.669
|21
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:32.847
|22
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:32.851
|23
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:32.935
|24
|15
|David Schumacher
|GER
|Charouz Racing System
|1:33.001
|25
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:33.084
|26
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:33.283
|27
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:33.297
|28
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|1:33.347
|29
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:33.457
|30
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:34.522
FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2 PM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:34.488
|2
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:34.984
|3
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:35.027
|4
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.068
|5
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:35.220
|6
|15
|David Schumacher
|GER
|Charouz Racing System
|1:35.242
|7
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:35.290
|8
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:35.307
|9
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:35.435
|10
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:35.455
|11
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|JPN
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:35.669
|12
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:35.783
|13
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:36.195
|14
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:36.331
|15
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:37.032
|16
|9
|Matteo Nannini
|ARG
|ART Grand Prix
|1:37.085
|17
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:37.371
|18
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:37.467
|19
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:37.556
|20
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:37.559
|21
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:37.566
|22
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:37.699
|23
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:37.788
|24
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|1:37.804
|25
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:37.959
|26
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:38.145
|27
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:38.303
|28
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|1:38.675
|29
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:38.809