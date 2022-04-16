Connor hoping to move forward in first GB3 race of 2022

Alex Connor makes his return to the GB3 Championship at Oulton Park this weekend, but engine issues meant he was unable to show his true pace in qualifying on Saturday morning.

He starts the first race of the season in 20th, owing to a single, unrepresentative lap time set on a hot morning in Cheshire.

The Checkered Flag spoke to the Arden Motorsport driver ahead of Race 1.

“I did one somewhat fast lap [in qualifying] and I don’t think I met the 102 per cent [threshold] I need to be on reverse-grid pole, which is a bit annoying but it is what it is,” he said.

“The guys have done a great job so far changing the engine and hopefully I’ll be out for Race 1.

“It’s going to be a tough race, obviously, [I’ve] just got to make moves stick, go for moves that are 100 per cent there, not hesitate on them, and it should be a good race.”

The GB3 Championship introduces the new Tatuus MSV-022 to competitive action this weekend. Connor competed in the first three rounds of 2021 in the old car, the BF3-020, taking three podiums, and compared the two.

“It’s a new car so everyone’s in the same boat there, not new tracks but the car’s enough to get used to.

“It’s quite a big step up, it’s about two or three seconds faster than last year’s car, so a decent amount. But it’s good fun to drive.”

The Dubai-based British driver competed in the first round of the new Praga Cup with Arden by Idola Motorsport, and noted the experience was beneficial as GB3 moves to a car more dependent on aerodynamics.

“Obviously [the Praga R1] is a completely different car, it still has quite a lot of aero but it was a fun car to drive because it has a lot of downforce. It’s good to get back in a different type of car to see how it varies.

“It was good to get used to Silverstone again, [racing the Praga there] was my first time back at Silverstone.

“I think [the MSV-022] is about four seconds quicker around here, so depending on the track, it’s around [that difference]. These are quick around corners, but the Pragas are quicker on the straights.”