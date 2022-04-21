Former Pro-Am champion Rice returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Redline Racing

Team Redline Racing have announced that they will be continuing their long-term partnership with Nigel Rice for the upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup GB season, with the experienced racer returning to the series after more than a decade away.

Rice took part in 100 Carrera Cup GB races between 2004 and 2008 with Redline, including a championship title in 2007 when he secured the Pro Am category in dominant form.

With the launch of the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB in 2020, Rice reunited with the team, collecting eighteen podium finishes over the last two seasons in the Am class.

Credit: Porsche

With the announcement of Rice, Team Redline Racing head in to the 2022 season with five cars, Adam Smalley, Oliver White, Micah Stanley and Nathan Harrison will join Rice on the grid this weekend at Donington Park.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Nigel continuing with the team into 2022. He’s been a loyal member of the team for many years and it will be great to see him back racing a Porsche 911 Cup car,” said Simon Leonard, Team Redline Racing Managing Director.



“Nigel did a fantastic job in the Sprint Challenge GB over the last couple of years, picking up a lot of trophies along the way. Hopefully it will be more of the same this season and it’s been a promising start with his pace in pre-season testing.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord