Leclerc and Bearman put Prema top on Day 1 of Jerez testing

Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman went quickest in FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at Circuito Jerez, on the first of two days in Spain before the Championship visits Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola for the first time.

The Prema Racing pair set the pace across a wet morning session and drying afternoon, with Bearman ending the day quickest with a 1:33.009, six tenths clear of Josep Maria Marti and Zane Maloney.

The times were seven seconds slower in the morning, with Leclerc setting a 1:40.202 ahead of Roman Stanek and Franco Colapinto.

Morning

The track remained wet for much of the morning, with Bahrain International Circuit‘s Race 1 winner Isack Hadjar ahead of the two most recent GB3 champions Zak O’Sullivan and Kaylen Frederick in the early stages.

Hadjar held the top spot until he retired from the session as the track began to dry, with MP Motorsport‘s Caio Collet overtaking him by moving into the 1:41s, before Leclerc ultimately ended the session fastest with a 1:40.202.

Roman Stanek’s best time of a 1:40.731 led the rest of the field home from second place, ahead of Colapinto, Gregoire Saucy, Bahrain Race 2 winner Victor Martins separated from his ART Grand Prix team-mate by three thousandths of a second.

Jak Crawford, Marti and William Alatalo ended the session sixth, seventh and eighth, ahead of Hadjar and Zane Maloney.

Afternoon

After the circuit had begun to dry, it began to rain again and the times regressed to a slower pace than the morning ended.

Leclerc began the afternoon as he ended the morning, with a 1:43.790 taking him above Collet and his former MP team-mate Martins.

The 28-strong field were able to use the slick tyres for the first time in the test as the session dried, eventually taking the times down to their lowest point on Tuesday, as Oliver Bearman ended the day with a 1:33.009, six tenths clear of Marti and Maloney.

Martins and Arthur Leclerc ended the day fourth and fifth, ahead of Juan Manuel Correa, Crawford, Oliver Rasmussen, Saucy and David Vidales.

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 1 AM

Pos. No. Name Nat. Team Time 1 4 Arthur Leclerc MON Prema Racing 1:40.202 2 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident 1:40.731 3 29 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing 1:40.763 4 8 Gregoire Saucy SUI ART Grand Prix 1:40.805 5 7 Victor Martins FRA ART Grand Prix 1:40.808 6 5 Jak Crawford USA Prema Racing 1:40.886 7 22 Josep Maria Marti SPA Campos Racing 1:40.944 8 25 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1:41.119 9 18 Isack Hadjar FRA Hitech Grand Prix 1:41.158 10 3 Zane Maloney BAR Trident 1:41.260 11 26 Zak O’Sullivan GBR Carlin 1:41.373 12 1 Oliver Rasmussen DEN Trident 1:41.380 13 23 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport 1:41.505 14 21 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing 1:41.652 15 4 Oliver Bearman GBR Prema Racing 1:41.729 16 17 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech Grand Prix 1:41.779 17 10 Caio Collet BRA MP Motorsport 1:41.807 18 20 David Vidales SPA Campos Racing 1:41.841 19 30 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1:41.941 20 31 Reece Ushijima USA Van Amersfoort Racing 1:42.045 21 16 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System 1:42.129 22 12 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport 1:42.490 23 9 Juan Manuel Correa USA ART Grand Prix 1:42.597 24 28 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin 1:42.736 25 24 Federico Malvestiti ITA Jenzer Motorsport 1:43.073 26 15 Ayrton Simmons GBR Charouz Racing System 1:43.322 27 19 Nazim Azman MAL Hitech Grand Prix 1:44.455 28 14 Laszlo Toth HUN Charouz Racing System 1:45.200

FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 1 PM