Leclerc and Bearman put Prema top on Day 1 of Jerez testing

Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman went quickest in FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at Circuito Jerez, on the first of two days in Spain before the Championship visits Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola for the first time.
The Prema Racing pair set the pace across a wet morning session and drying afternoon, with Bearman ending the day quickest with a 1:33.009, six tenths clear of Josep Maria Marti and Zane Maloney.
The times were seven seconds slower in the morning, with Leclerc setting a 1:40.202 ahead of Roman Stanek and Franco Colapinto.
Morning
The track remained wet for much of the morning, with Bahrain International Circuit‘s Race 1 winner Isack Hadjar ahead of the two most recent GB3 champions Zak O’Sullivan and Kaylen Frederick in the early stages.
Hadjar held the top spot until he retired from the session as the track began to dry, with MP Motorsport‘s Caio Collet overtaking him by moving into the 1:41s, before Leclerc ultimately ended the session fastest with a 1:40.202.
Roman Stanek’s best time of a 1:40.731 led the rest of the field home from second place, ahead of Colapinto, Gregoire Saucy, Bahrain Race 2 winner Victor Martins separated from his ART Grand Prix team-mate by three thousandths of a second.
Jak Crawford, Marti and William Alatalo ended the session sixth, seventh and eighth, ahead of Hadjar and Zane Maloney.
Afternoon
After the circuit had begun to dry, it began to rain again and the times regressed to a slower pace than the morning ended.
Leclerc began the afternoon as he ended the morning, with a 1:43.790 taking him above Collet and his former MP team-mate Martins.
The 28-strong field were able to use the slick tyres for the first time in the test as the session dried, eventually taking the times down to their lowest point on Tuesday, as Oliver Bearman ended the day with a 1:33.009, six tenths clear of Marti and Maloney.
Martins and Arthur Leclerc ended the day fourth and fifth, ahead of Juan Manuel Correa, Crawford, Oliver Rasmussen, Saucy and David Vidales.
FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 1 AM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:40.202
|2
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:40.731
|3
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:40.763
|4
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:40.805
|5
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:40.808
|6
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:40.886
|7
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:40.944
|8
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:41.119
|9
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:41.158
|10
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:41.260
|11
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:41.373
|12
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|1:41.380
|13
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:41.505
|14
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:41.652
|15
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:41.729
|16
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:41.779
|17
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:41.807
|18
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:41.841
|19
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:41.941
|20
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|USA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:42.045
|21
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:42.129
|22
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:42.490
|23
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:42.597
|24
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:42.736
|25
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:43.073
|26
|15
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:43.322
|27
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:44.455
|28
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:45.200
FIA Formula 3 Testing – Circuito Jerez Day 1 PM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:33.009
|2
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:33.666
|3
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:33.736
|4
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:33.751
|5
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:33.998
|6
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:34.122
|7
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:34.203
|8
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|1:34.494
|9
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:34.683
|10
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:34.901
|11
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:34.913
|12
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:35.212
|13
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:35.997
|14
|15
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:37.379
|15
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:39.526
|16
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:39.776
|17
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:41.117
|18
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:41.357
|19
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:41.563
|20
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:41.686
|21
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:42.011
|22
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:42.020
|23
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:42.098
|24
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|USA
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:42.443
|25
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:42.785
|26
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:42.930
|27
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:43.911
|28
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:57.953