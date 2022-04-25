Matt Hirschman wins Spring Sizzler, SRX Stafford entry

Matt Hirschman won the Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, which has earned him a chance to compete with the Superstar Racing Experience when the series heads to the Connecticut short track on 2 July.

Hirschman, who joins 2005 winner Tony Hirschman as the only father/son duo to win the modified race, held off NASCAR Cup Series regular and Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece for the win. The Sizzler, which serves as Stafford’s marquee event, was promoted by the speedway as offering an SRX ride to whomever wins.

The thirty-nine-year old is a Modified Tour veteran, finishing second in the 2008 standings and recording five wins across sixteen years. He also has two starts in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East in 2008. Although he has not climbed the stock car racing ladder beyond both levels, he is content in grassroots modifieds as a multi-time champion of the Tri-Track Open Modified Series. Nevertheless, the SRX entry will give him a larger platform to showcase his abilities in front of a national audience, as was the case for Modified Tour great Doug Coby who won the inaugural SRX race in 2021 at Stafford.

“The win and you’re in thing for the SRX is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I just couldn’t pass up this chance,” Hirschman said.

Other SRX tracks are also getting their local track stars involved through their own methods. Five Flags Speedway (18 June) will have a car for Bubba Pollard, who recorded the best average finish across the PepperJack Kennels Twins on 8/9 April, while the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway‘s (9 July) guest driver will be determined via fan vote.