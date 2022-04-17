Passing points boost Cole Custer to Bristol Dirt pole

Passing points is a new concept for NASCAR introduced specifically for its dirt heat races such as the Cup Series‘ date at Bristol Motor Speedway, intended to reward drivers for moving through the field by giving a point for each position improved from their starting spot. The winner of their heat received ten qualifying points, second got nine, and so on, with the driver scoring the most combined finish and passing points claiming the pole for the feature.
After the 2021 heats were rained out, the first benefactor of the passing points was Cole Custer as he finished second in his heat race but did so after starting ninth, giving him sixteen total points and the pole for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.
The pole is Custer’s first in his third full-time Cup season. The sixteen points topped Christopher Bell‘s fourteen for winning Heat #2 after starting fifth. Tyler Reddick, who won Custer’s qualifying race in Heat #1, improved three spots for thirteen.
“I wish we qualified because I was nervous about starting ninth, but it worked out good,” said Custer. “They did a great job with the track today. It was really racy. Obviously, they added a little bit more moisture than yesterday and hopefully, we can have some more of that tomorrow. I think our car liked it, but overall, it was a good day to start ninth and pass some cars.
“I wouldn’t call myself a dirt racing expert whatsoever. I did it when I was younger. I raced some Ford Focus midgets when I was in my early teens and I always loved dirt, but I wouldn’t say that I’m an expert. I’m nowhere near Kyle Larson, so getting my first pole at a dirt race is pretty crazy.”
Larson, one of the top dirt racers in the country, will start fifth as one of three drivers with eleven qualifying points. Defending winner Joey Logano starts tenth after racking up nine points.
Justin Allgaier, an Xfinity Series regular making a one-off Cup start, qualified twenty-seventh. Starting last is series newcomer Josh Williams.
Race results
Heat #1
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|4
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|9
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|3
|5
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|3
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|1
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|6
|6
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|8
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|2
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
* – Ineligible for Cup points
Heat #2
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|7
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|3
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|8
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|4
|77
|Justin Allgaier*
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|9
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|8
|1
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|6
|78
|Josh Williams*
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
Heat #3
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|2
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|4
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|4
|6
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|8
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|7
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|3
|15
|J.J. Yeley*
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|8
|9
|16
|Noah Gragson*
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
Heat #4
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|2
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|1
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|6
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|5
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|4
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|7
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|9
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|8
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|8
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Starting lineup and points
|Start
|Driver
|Total Points
|1
|Cole Custer
|16
|2
|Christopher Bell
|14
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|13
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|12
|5
|Kyle Larson
|11
|6
|Justin Haley
|11
|7
|Ty Dillon
|11
|8
|Alex Bowman
|10
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Joey Logano
|9
|11
|Kyle Busch
|9
|12
|Austin Dillon
|9
|13
|Kurt Busch
|9
|14
|Erik Jones
|9
|15
|Chris Buescher
|9
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|8
|17
|Michael McDowell
|7
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|7
|19
|William Byron
|6
|20
|Austin Cindric
|6
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|6
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|6
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|6
|24
|Harrison Burton
|6
|25
|Ryan Blaney
|5
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|5
|27
|Justin Allgaier*
|5
|28
|Noah Gragson*
|4
|29
|J.J. Yeley*
|4
|30
|Martin Truex Jr.
|3
|31
|Aric Almirola
|3
|32
|Kevin Harvick
|3
|33
|Ross Chastain
|2
|34
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|35
|Cody Ware
|2
|36
|Josh Williams*
|2