Passing points boost Cole Custer to Bristol Dirt pole

Passing points is a new concept for NASCAR introduced specifically for its dirt heat races such as the Cup Series‘ date at Bristol Motor Speedway, intended to reward drivers for moving through the field by giving a point for each position improved from their starting spot. The winner of their heat received ten qualifying points, second got nine, and so on, with the driver scoring the most combined finish and passing points claiming the pole for the feature.

After the 2021 heats were rained out, the first benefactor of the passing points was Cole Custer as he finished second in his heat race but did so after starting ninth, giving him sixteen total points and the pole for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.

The pole is Custer’s first in his third full-time Cup season. The sixteen points topped Christopher Bell‘s fourteen for winning Heat #2 after starting fifth. Tyler Reddick, who won Custer’s qualifying race in Heat #1, improved three spots for thirteen.

“I wish we qualified because I was nervous about starting ninth, but it worked out good,” said Custer. “They did a great job with the track today. It was really racy. Obviously, they added a little bit more moisture than yesterday and hopefully, we can have some more of that tomorrow. I think our car liked it, but overall, it was a good day to start ninth and pass some cars.

“I wouldn’t call myself a dirt racing expert whatsoever. I did it when I was younger. I raced some Ford Focus midgets when I was in my early teens and I always loved dirt, but I wouldn’t say that I’m an expert. I’m nowhere near Kyle Larson, so getting my first pole at a dirt race is pretty crazy.”

Larson, one of the top dirt racers in the country, will start fifth as one of three drivers with eleven qualifying points. Defending winner Joey Logano starts tenth after racking up nine points.

Justin Allgaier, an Xfinity Series regular making a one-off Cup start, qualified twenty-seventh. Starting last is series newcomer Josh Williams.

Race results

Heat #1

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 4 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 9 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3 5 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 3 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 1 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 6 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 7 8 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 2 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Cup points

Heat #2

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 5 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 7 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 4 3 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 8 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 6 4 77 Justin Allgaier* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 9 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 8 1 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 6 78 Josh Williams* Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Heat #3

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 2 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2 1 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3 4 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 4 6 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 5 8 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 7 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 7 3 15 J.J. Yeley* Rick Ware Racing Ford 8 9 16 Noah Gragson* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 5 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Heat #4

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer 1 2 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 2 1 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 6 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 5 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 5 4 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 7 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 7 9 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 3 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 8 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford

Starting lineup and points