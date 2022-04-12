NASCAR Cup Series

Josh Williams to make Cup debut at Bristol Dirt for Live Fast

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: THE RAPACCI Racing Liveries/Live Fast Motorsports

When Josh Williams joined B.J. McLeod Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, part of his reasoning was that McLeod would help him reach the Cup Series, especially as he has a Cup operation Live Fast Motorsports. On Sunday, he will finally get that chance when he enters the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race in the #78 Ford Mustang for LFM.

“Racing on Sundays is every driver’s dream, right? I have been racing since I was four years old, never had a nine-to-five job, just worked every day of my life in racing to get to this point and get here the hard way,” said Williams. “I didn’t have the open checkbook some people have, I didn’t have a family member who was a NASCAR hero at one point. All I had was the mindset I wasn’t going to stop until I made it to the Cup Series. I owe a lot of people credit for the support and knowledge they provided me to get to this point. I’m ready to start this path to full-time on Sundays.”

Despite a solid ARCA Menards Series career and a decent four-year stint with DGM Racing, Williams has endured a difficult start to his life at BJMM. After having four top twenties across the first eight races in 2021 as a DGM driver, his best finish with BJMM is just twenty-first at Fontana and he failed to qualify for three events. He had departed DGM after an eighteenth-place points finish and a single top ten in 2021.

Although his BJMM tenure has started on a rough note, the #78 LFM entry is locked into the Bristol race via charter. It will be his first NASCAR national series dirt race, as the Xfinity Series does not compete on such surfaces, though he has two top fives and three top tens in six ARCA dirt starts.

“One of my favorite personal involvements within the sport of NASCAR is being a driver development coach,” commented McLeod. “This is one of the most rewarding hats to wear because of the hard work and dedication you witness as these determined drivers push themselves to the limits.

“Josh Williams is a driver that has consistently displayed talent, control, and drive. I’ve witnessed these qualities in previous seasons and this year as he has been a full-time driver on my Xfinity Series team. His proficiency behind the wheel has not gone unnoticed. Live Fast Motorsports is excited to welcome him at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol for his Cup Series début.”

Live Fast Motorsports mainly fields the #78 for McLeod but the co-owner steps aside for ringers at road course and dirt tracks. Andy Lally drove the car at Circuit of the Americas, where he finished last due to a suspension failure. McLeod holds the team’s best finish of the year with a nineteenth at Atlanta.

Share
1531 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars. Due to his ongoing technical issues with the email system, inquiries intending to receive a response should be submitted via Twitter DMs.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Justin Allgaier enters Bristol Dirt for Spire

By
2 Mins read
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier will make his NASCAR dirt début in the Cup race at Bristol, driving the #77 for Spire Motorsports.
NASCAR Cup Series

Cup Series struggles to pass as William Byron wins Martinsville

By
2 Mins read
Only five lead changes, none for on-track racing, occurred during Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville as William Byron became 2022’s first repeat race winner.
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR upholds RFK Racing penalty

By
1 Mins read
The 100-point penalty for RFK Racing’s #6 car of Brad Keselowski, which was concerning a body part modification, will not be dropped by NASCAR. The team will not appeal.