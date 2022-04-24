Formula Regional European Championship

Paul Aron Gives Prema Racing Another FRECA Victory in Race Two at Monza

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Paul Aron recovered from a non-scoring opening race of the season on Saturday in perfect fashion as he took victory in race two at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday.

The Prema Racing driver is one of the favourites to win the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine title, and he started his Sunday by taking pole position, although weather conditions favoured those in his group.

Mercedes-Benz junior Aron led from the start and survived two safety car interventions to take his first win of the season, with team-mate and Saturday race winner Dino Beganovic securing second place ahead of Gabriele Mini of ART Grand Prix.

Conditions at Monza were much better than they had been on Saturday, with a dry track throughout the race, and it was a clean opening few laps for the thirty-six drivers on show.  One driver was absent from proceedings, with Axel Gnos being forced out due to an injury, caused during his crash into the barriers exiting the second Lesmo bend during Saturday’s opening race.

It was a clean start heading into turn one, with Mini attacking Beganovic for second.  However, the Swede came out on top of that exchange, with Mari Boya also getting himself involved in the battle.

Van Amersfoort Racing’s Kas Haverkort overtook Boya for fourth on the third lap, with the Spaniard then being shadowed by MP Motorsport’s Michael Belov.

The first safety car came as two separate incidents occurred within seconds of each other heading into the second chicane.  Firstly, Pietro Delli Guanti spun, while behind Monolite Racing’s Pietro Armanni collided with Prema Racing’s Hamda Al Qubaisi

Delli Guanti was able to continue, but Armanni and Al Qubaisi were out on the spot, with the former being handed a grid drop penalty for the first race of the next race weekend at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari next month.

Aron controlled the restart perfectly, with Beganovic holding onto second ahead of Mini.  However, Belov managed to get ahead of Boya at the restart to run fifth.

With under ten minutes of the race to go, the safety car was needed once more for two separate incidents – Santiago Ramos was spun around at the second chicane by Keith Donegan, with the latter earning himself a grid penalty for the Imola round as a result.

Just before the safety car boards were displayed, R-ace GP’s Léna Bühler found the way approaching the first chicane.  Ramos and Bühler were both forced to retire from the race.

Aron again held off the challenge of Beganovic at the final restart, while Haverkort resisted the challenge of Belov in the battle for fourth.  Boya ended sixth ahead of R-ace GP’s Hadrien David, while Prema Racing’s Sebastian Montoya was the best of the rookies in eighth.

Gabriel Bortoleto ended ninth for R-ace GP but not after a last lap tangle with team-mate Lorenzo Fluxá that saw the Spaniard tumble down the order after being nudged into the gravel exiting the first chicane.  Fluxá’s loss was Monolite Racing’s Macéo Capietto’s gain, the Frenchman taking the final point on offer in tenth.

One of the stars of the race was MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif, who made up fifteen positions from his grid spot to finish eleventh, although he will be disappointed not to make up one more place to break into the points.

But no one had an answer to the pace of Aron or Prema Racing, and they came out the deserving winners on Sunday afternoon.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 2 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
13Paul AronESTPrema Racing32:07.839
218Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing+1.371
346Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix+1.873
427Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing+2.604
530Michael Belov MP Motorsport+3.091
664Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix+3.588
726Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP+4.858
858Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+5.301
985Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP+7.426
105Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite Racing+7.762
1117Sami MeguetounifFRAMP Motorsport+8.526
1270Tim TramnitzGERTrident+9.333
1313Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing+9.822
1410Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport+9.921
1572Leonardo FornaroliITATrident+10.074
1665Keith DoneganIRERace Performance Motorsport+11.055
1712Victor BernierFRAFA Racing+11.682
184Roman BilinskiPOLTrident+12.080
1977Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP Motorsport+12.559
2091Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport+13.401
2121Piotr WiśnickiPOLKIC Motorsport+13.952
229Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing+13.991
2316Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP+14.106
2455Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance Motorsport+14.174
2519Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport+14.685
2692Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing+14.693
2711Levente RévészHUNVan Amersfoort Racing+15.054
288Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing+15.244
2935Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA Racing+15.678
3028Francesco BraschiITAKIC Motorsport+16.222
3124Cenyu HanCHNMonolite Racing+16.344
RET15Léna BühlerCHER-ace GPRetired
RET68Santiago RamosMEXKIC MotorsportRetired
RET42Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand PrixRetired
RET88Hamda Al QusaibiUAEPrema RacingRetired
RET6Pietro ArmanniITAMonolite RacingRetired
DNS7Axel GnosCHEG4 RacingDid Not Start
