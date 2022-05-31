Formula Regional European Championship

Brilliant Beganovic Dominates in Monaco for Third FRECA Victory of 2022

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Dino Beganovic kept up his remarkable run of results at the start of the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season as he took victory in race two at the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday morning.

The Swede, a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and racing for Prema Racing, controlled the race from start to finish to claim his third victory of the year while finishing second in the other three races.

Beganovic, starting from pole position after a superb performance in Friday’s Qualifying session, got the jump on fellow front row starter and Saturday race winner Hadrien David at the start, with the Frenchman forced to defend from the fast-starting Gabriele Mini into turn one rather than attacking for the lead.

A couple of incidents on the opening lap further down the field necessitated the use of the safety car, with Trident’s Roman Bilinski ending up in the wall at Casino and Monolite Racing’s Macéo Capietto ending likewise at Tabac.

Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joshua Dufek headed to the pits for a new front wing after contact with R-ace GP’s Lorenzo Fluxá, although both drivers were able to continue in the race.

After the restart, Beganovic opened up a significant gap on R-ace GP’s David behind, with five seconds separating the pair with around ten minutes remaining.  In the closing laps, it was David who appeared to have the better pace as he closed down the gap, but he still ended up 2.106 seconds back at the chequered flag.

ART Grand Prix’s Mini ended third, almost seven seconds back on the race winner, while Kas Haverkort, fresh off the back of his maiden series podium on Saturday, ended fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing ahead of R-ace GP’s Gabriel Bortoleto and MP Motorsport’s Michael Belov.

Mari Boya ended seventh for ART Grand Prix, while his team-mate Laurens van Hoepen placed eighth after capitalising on a mistake heading into the Nouvelle Chicane from Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli that saw the Italian drop four places to twelfth.

Arden Motorsport completed the points scorers with Red Bull Junior Team driver Noel León ending ninth ahead of Joshua Dürksen in tenth.  Fornaroli’s mistake also allowed MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif through into eleventh, but the Frenchman couldn’t find a way into the points.

Beganovic’s victory moves him into a fifty-five point advantage at the top of the Drivers’ Championship ahead of David heading into next month’s round at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, while Mini is a further seven points back in third.

Circuit de Monaco Race 2 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
118Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing31:31.601
226Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP+2.106
346Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix+6.977
427Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing+9.252
585Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP+10.537
630Michael BelovMP Motorsport+11.745
764Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix+13.037
842Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand Prix+18.546
919Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport+20.896
1010Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport+21.697
1117Sami MeguetounifFRAMP Motorsport+22.347
1272Leonardo FornaroliITATrident+26.315
1391Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport+28.162
1458Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+28.561
159Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing+29.590
1655Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance Motorsport+31.732
1712Victor BernierFRAFA Racing+32.256
1816Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP+34.878
1992Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing+36.285
2077Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP Motorsport+37.076
217Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing+46.725
228Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing+46.977
2313Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing+47.665
2421Piotr WiśnickiPOLKIC Motorsport+56.406
2535Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA Racing+57.185
RET70Tim TramnitzGERTridentRetired
RET5Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite RacingRetired
RET4Roman BilinskiPOLTridentRetired
