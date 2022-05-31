Brilliant Beganovic Dominates in Monaco for Third FRECA Victory of 2022

Dino Beganovic kept up his remarkable run of results at the start of the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season as he took victory in race two at the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday morning.

The Swede, a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and racing for Prema Racing, controlled the race from start to finish to claim his third victory of the year while finishing second in the other three races.

Beganovic, starting from pole position after a superb performance in Friday’s Qualifying session, got the jump on fellow front row starter and Saturday race winner Hadrien David at the start, with the Frenchman forced to defend from the fast-starting Gabriele Mini into turn one rather than attacking for the lead.

A couple of incidents on the opening lap further down the field necessitated the use of the safety car, with Trident’s Roman Bilinski ending up in the wall at Casino and Monolite Racing’s Macéo Capietto ending likewise at Tabac.

Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joshua Dufek headed to the pits for a new front wing after contact with R-ace GP’s Lorenzo Fluxá, although both drivers were able to continue in the race.

After the restart, Beganovic opened up a significant gap on R-ace GP’s David behind, with five seconds separating the pair with around ten minutes remaining. In the closing laps, it was David who appeared to have the better pace as he closed down the gap, but he still ended up 2.106 seconds back at the chequered flag.

ART Grand Prix’s Mini ended third, almost seven seconds back on the race winner, while Kas Haverkort, fresh off the back of his maiden series podium on Saturday, ended fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing ahead of R-ace GP’s Gabriel Bortoleto and MP Motorsport’s Michael Belov.

Mari Boya ended seventh for ART Grand Prix, while his team-mate Laurens van Hoepen placed eighth after capitalising on a mistake heading into the Nouvelle Chicane from Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli that saw the Italian drop four places to twelfth.

Arden Motorsport completed the points scorers with Red Bull Junior Team driver Noel León ending ninth ahead of Joshua Dürksen in tenth. Fornaroli’s mistake also allowed MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif through into eleventh, but the Frenchman couldn’t find a way into the points.

Beganovic’s victory moves him into a fifty-five point advantage at the top of the Drivers’ Championship ahead of David heading into next month’s round at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, while Mini is a further seven points back in third.

Circuit de Monaco Race 2 Result